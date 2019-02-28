 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Club Golf Director Terry O’Hara and tournament organizer Lenny DiStefano

St. Mary putts through annual golf tournament

Golf balls and tees sat in the center of each table.

Rich Kuzmich, Joe McElmeel, Monsignor Gerry Finegan, Frank Cona and Dave O’Malley

Raffle prizes included golf clubs and gift cards to local restaurants.

Ray Gall, Jim Stone, Jeff Stoll and Skip Soriero

Cannolis and tiramisu were served for dessert.

Rick and Mary Jo Stauffer

Caprese salad was served at the buffet.

Paulette and John Baniak

John Miller, Dave Grames, John Dough and Brenda Tiano

Mike Berger, Mark Ridley, Fred Kahn and Jerry Koss

About 150 golfers played the Harbourside Course Feb. 28 for the St. Mary Men's Club annual golf tournament.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The St. Mary Men’s Club’s annual golf tournament was on par Feb. 28.

On Thursday morning, about 150 golfers played the Harbourside Course of the Longboat Key Club before gathering for a buffet lunch in the Harbourside Ballroom.

During lunch, the winners were announced and raffle prizes were awarded. The prizes included new golf clubs and gift cards to local restaurants.

Funds from this year’s tournament will go toward funding a Southeastern Guide Dog for a local vet and Catholic charities and schools.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

