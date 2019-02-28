St. Mary putts through annual golf tournament

The St. Mary Men’s Club’s annual golf tournament was on par Feb. 28.

On Thursday morning, about 150 golfers played the Harbourside Course of the Longboat Key Club before gathering for a buffet lunch in the Harbourside Ballroom.

During lunch, the winners were announced and raffle prizes were awarded. The prizes included new golf clubs and gift cards to local restaurants.

Funds from this year’s tournament will go toward funding a Southeastern Guide Dog for a local vet and Catholic charities and schools.