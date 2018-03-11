St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church walks the runway for veterans

Everything was red, white and blue at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Philoptochos Society’s Honoring Our Heroes Charity Fashion Show at Michael’s on East. The March 10 event raised funds for Southwest Florida Honor Flight, a nonprofit that sends veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built in their honor.

Models from St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church wore summer-ready outfits from Anthropologie located at The Mall at University Town Center.

The event also featured music and entertainment from the Sunshine Singers.