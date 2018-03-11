 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Nathasha Smith walks the runway.

St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church walks the runway for veterans

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Nathasha Smith walks the runway.

Buy this Photo
The Sunshine Singers performed patriotic songs before the fashion show started.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

The Sunshine Singers performed patriotic songs before the fashion show started.

Buy this Photo
Guests applaud the Sunshine Singers.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Guests applaud the Sunshine Singers.

Buy this Photo
Dorothea Kostas and Judy Pijanowski

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Dorothea Kostas and Judy Pijanowski

Buy this Photo
Dina Hobson models the first look from Anthropologie.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Dina Hobson models the first look from Anthropologie.

Buy this Photo
Julianna Syros was the youngest fashionista to walk the runway.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Julianna Syros was the youngest fashionista to walk the runway.

Buy this Photo
Ana Smith models a casual look.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Ana Smith models a casual look.

Buy this Photo
Melpomene Afstralou models a jean jacket, dress and handbag from Anthropologie.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Melpomene Afstralou models a jean jacket, dress and handbag from Anthropologie.

Buy this Photo
Fashion show commentator Maria Kirlangitis with Dina Hobson.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

Fashion show commentator Maria Kirlangitis with Dina Hobson.

Buy this Photo
The Sunshine Singers provided entertainment for the event.

Sunday, Mar. 11, 2018 |

The Sunshine Singers provided entertainment for the event.

Buy this Photo
Share
St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Philoptochos Society’s Honoring Our Heroes Charity Fashion Show raises money to send local veterans to Washington, D.C.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Everything was red, white and blue at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Philoptochos Society’s Honoring Our Heroes Charity Fashion Show at Michael’s on East. The March 10 event raised funds for Southwest Florida Honor Flight, a nonprofit that sends veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built in their honor.

Models from St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church wore summer-ready outfits from Anthropologie located at The Mall at University Town Center.

The event also featured music and entertainment from the Sunshine Singers.

Related Stories

Advertisement