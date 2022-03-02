 Skip to main content
St. Armands Residents Association members gather for dinner

Anne Daley and Jacqui Ritchie matched their leis to their outfits.

Association President Chris Goglia, Jen Ahearn-Koch and Thomas Koch.

Diane Adams dons a lei from Diana Kaslow and Josette Carter.

Cindy Shoffstall and Lido Key Residents Association President Carl Shoffstall with Julie Bales.

Attendees got to take home prizes from St. Armands Circle businesses if their names were drawn.

The tables were decorated with orchids as centerpieces.

Ted Gage, Carol Burris and Terry Burris caught up after the winter.

Joyce and Jeff Hart came dressed for the tropical occasion.

Joan Etten-Krall, Darryl Krall and Ann Johnson always attend the gathering together.

Taryn and Matthieu Boiteau mingled before heading in for dinner.

Pat Kloppenburg and Diane Adams caught up before dinner began.

Marguerite Jordan, Lisa Beasley and Connie Schey all chose different colors for their tropical tassels.

Peter Callanan, Marc Hayman and Jim Kelleher put their best Hawaiian shirts on for the occasion.

Cynthia Mattis and Jim Johnson caught up in the lobby before dinner.

The group caught back up with their old tradition after taking 2021 off due to the pandemic.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

After a year away, the "alohas" were enthusiastic at the St. Armands Residents Association's annual dinner and general meeting on March 1. 

The residents of the Key gathered, as they have every year except 2021, at the Sarasota Yacht Club for dinner and a brief update on neighborhood goings-on. The meeting last year should have been the 70th in a row, because the association has been meeting since 1951, but the pandemic kept them apart. This time, as residents descended upon the yacht club in their best tropical-themed attire and donned leis to match, there was plenty to catch up on.

The lobby was full of bright colors and Hawaiian shirts of every shade as residents met neighbors for a longer chat than what happens at the mailbox. The Circle's residential areas are divided into quadrants, and those who lived in each quickly found each other to catch up. 

After the social hour, residents sat down for dinner and an update from association President Chris Goglia before dispersing for the evening. 

