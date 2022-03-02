St. Armands Residents Association members gather for dinner

After a year away, the "alohas" were enthusiastic at the St. Armands Residents Association's annual dinner and general meeting on March 1.

The residents of the Key gathered, as they have every year except 2021, at the Sarasota Yacht Club for dinner and a brief update on neighborhood goings-on. The meeting last year should have been the 70th in a row, because the association has been meeting since 1951, but the pandemic kept them apart. This time, as residents descended upon the yacht club in their best tropical-themed attire and donned leis to match, there was plenty to catch up on.

The lobby was full of bright colors and Hawaiian shirts of every shade as residents met neighbors for a longer chat than what happens at the mailbox. The Circle's residential areas are divided into quadrants, and those who lived in each quickly found each other to catch up.

After the social hour, residents sat down for dinner and an update from association President Chris Goglia before dispersing for the evening.