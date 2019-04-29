St. Armands parking garage officially opens

After a two-month trial, the St. Armands parking garage is officially open to residents and visitors at 47 N. Adams Drive.

The four-level garage, which costs 50 cents an hour, brings 484 parking spaces to the area.

What else is new? Visitors to St. Armands might also notice new signage being constructed at either of the main two entrances to the commercial district. St. Armands Association Executive Director Diana Corrigan said the signs will say “St. Armands” on them and serve as signal to visitors that they have arrived. “There’s nothing that when you come to St. Armands says you’ve arrived,” Corrigan said. “When you come from Longboat Key you kind of just fall into it, and we thought it was important that we announce at your two main entry points that you’ve arrived and crossed to St. Armands.” The signs will be placed on John Ringling Boulevard and North Boulevard of the Presidents so those coming from Sarasota and Longboat Key can see them. The signs, which are paid for with the garage funds, will also feature landscape behind them.

The $15 million project was made possible by a partnership between the city and St. Armands commercial property owners who agreed to pay bigger tax amounts in order to pay for the garage.

"This has been such a needed amenity for the circle," said St. Armands Association Executive Director Diana Corrigan. "It's nice to see that everyone came together in partnership and support. Hopefully this is just the beginning for St. Armands."

Features of the garage include a bike storage and repair station, five electric vehicle charging stations, a tire inflation station and an atrium in the middle.

"This is a parking structure, but already it is timeless," said City Manager Tom Barwin. "It fits in with the neighborhood. It's classic and elegant with its design ... This is the equivalent of an amazing, outstanding architectural gem."

Not only does the garage open up the commercial districts to more visitors, it is environmentally sound, Barwin said. Most of the materials used in the project were recycled, and solar panels on the roof provide 25% of the energy necessary to power the garage.

Even more than that, the garage brings two public restrooms to the commercial district, something St. Armands resident and former business owner Barbara Shapiro said was necessary.

"I cannot tell you how many times people would come in to the store asking for a bathroom," Shapiro said. "We've traveled all over the world and even in the tiniest little towns in Europe, there's always a public bathroom. It's unbelievable that there still have not been public bathrooms here until now, so for me, that's the best part."

Now, 20 years after the partnership between the city and commercial property owners, Corrigan is excited to officially open the garage to the public.

"It's kind of like anticipating your first child, and all of the sudden you give birth and it's like, 'Wow,'" she said. "It's been 20 years in the making, and it's great to get to share it."

The garage is open to the public every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parking is free on Sundays and city holidays.