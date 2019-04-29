 Skip to main content
Those who had a hand in bringing the garage to St. Armands cut the ribbon.

St. Armands parking garage officially opens

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Sarasota Parking Manager Mark Lyons addresses the crowd.

The parking garage features 484 parking spaces.

The garage features an Atrium in the middle.

Mayor Liz Alpert thanks everyone who made the garage possible.

Various emergency boxes are located throughout the garage.

Solar panels power 25% of the garage's necessary energy.

City Manager Tom Barwin talks about what the garage will add to St. Armands.

Two bathrooms are situated near the entrance to the garage.

The outside of the garage features a metal facade.

Marty Rappaport talks about the history of the project.

The garage also features a place to pump up tires.

St. Armands Association Executive Director Diana Corrigan thanks the business and land owners.

After a 'successful' soft opening, the garage is now open for long-term use.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

After a two-month trial, the St. Armands parking garage is officially open to residents and visitors at 47 N. Adams Drive. 

The four-level garage, which costs 50 cents an hour, brings 484 parking spaces to the area.  

The $15 million project was made possible by a partnership between the city and St. Armands commercial property owners who agreed to pay bigger tax amounts in order to pay for the garage. 

"This has been such a needed amenity for the circle," said St. Armands Association Executive Director Diana Corrigan. "It's nice to see that everyone came together in partnership and support. Hopefully this is just the beginning for St. Armands." 

Features of the garage include a bike storage and repair station, five electric vehicle charging stations, a tire inflation station and an atrium in the middle. 

"This is a parking structure, but already it is timeless," said City Manager Tom Barwin. "It fits in with the neighborhood. It's classic and elegant with its design ... This is the equivalent of an amazing, outstanding architectural gem."   

Not only does the garage open up the commercial districts to more visitors, it is environmentally sound, Barwin said. Most of the materials used in the project were recycled, and solar panels on the roof provide 25% of the energy necessary to power the garage. 

Even more than that, the garage brings two public restrooms to the commercial district, something St. Armands resident and former business owner Barbara Shapiro said was necessary. 

"I cannot tell you how many times people would come in to the store asking for a bathroom," Shapiro said. "We've traveled all over the world and even in the tiniest little towns in Europe, there's always a public bathroom. It's unbelievable that there still have not been public bathrooms here until now, so for me, that's the best part."

Now, 20 years after the partnership between the city and commercial property owners, Corrigan is excited to officially open the garage to the public.  

"It's kind of like anticipating your first child, and all of the sudden you give birth and it's like, 'Wow,'" she said. "It's been 20 years in the making, and it's great to get to share it."  

The garage is open to the public every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parking is free on Sundays and city holidays. 

 

 

 

 

