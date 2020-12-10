St. Armands Key Lutheran Church resumes concerts

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church hosted its first in a series of outdoor winter concerts on Dec. 6, greeting a growing group from over the summer.

The church began outdoor concerts over the summer, allowing for a way to come together while staying as safe as possible in the pandemic. Though well-attended, almost every concert has been nearly dampened by rain — not that weather has ever worsened enthusiasm for the social events.

"I think we'll beat the rain," Rev. Ken Blyth said. "We've certainly beaten the snow."

Though it was chilly, a group of about 50 sat in familial clusters on the lawn, physically distancing from other groups but staying close enough to chat between songs. Around 4 p.m., Blyth introduced Dave Morgan, a member of the church, as the musical act for the day.

"He has a warm smile, a warm heart and a willingness to be there whenever you need him," Blyth said before Morgan dove into a dynamic performance on the marimba.

Throughout the concert, musical director Michael Bodnyk made the rounds, delivering smiles and warm drinks to congregants.

The church will host other concerts at 4 p.m. every Sunday in December.