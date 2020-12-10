 Skip to main content
Dave Morgan plays marimba.

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church resumes concerts

Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 |

Lynda Menuez, Michael Bodnyk and Wahib Habib

The garden was decorated with festive touches and a few extra trees.

Dave Morgan

Dave Morgan and his ensemble provide lively tunes for the crowd.

Ken Blyth introduces the musical guest.

Kellye Trask and Jackie Roemer

Samantha White-Morin and David Morin

Jackie and Bruce Modahl

Ron and Karen Toshner

Bonnie and Don Resler

The Dec. 6 concert featured Dave Morgan and Friends.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church hosted its first in a series of outdoor winter concerts on Dec. 6, greeting a growing group from over the summer. 

The church began outdoor concerts over the summer, allowing for a way to come together while staying as safe as possible in the pandemic. Though well-attended, almost every concert has been nearly dampened by rain — not that weather has ever worsened enthusiasm for the social events. 

"I think we'll beat the rain," Rev. Ken Blyth said. "We've certainly beaten the snow." 

Though it was chilly, a group of about 50 sat in familial clusters on the lawn, physically distancing from other groups but staying close enough to chat between songs. Around 4 p.m., Blyth introduced Dave Morgan, a member of the church, as the musical act for the day. 

"He has a warm smile, a warm heart and a willingness to be there whenever you need him," Blyth said before Morgan dove into a dynamic performance on the marimba. 

Throughout the concert, musical director Michael Bodnyk made the rounds, delivering smiles and warm drinks to congregants. 

The church will host other concerts at 4 p.m. every Sunday in December. 

 

