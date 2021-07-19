St. Armands Key Lutheran Church hosts movie night

Of all the churches in all the towns in the world, 10 moviegoers walked into St. Armands Key Lutheran Church. On July 16, the church hosted its first movie night and showed "Casablanca" in the fellowship hall.

SAKLC director of music Michael Bodnyk organized the movie night as a way to break in their new projection equipment and give members a way to get together. More people are still in town now than usually are during summer, so he wants to keep the social calendar active.

"We got a new screen, so we wanted to try to do something," Bodnyk said. "We're trying to keep doing things to keep people together."

A few of the usual suspects were there, with choir scholar and yoga teacher Nina Vannucci and bell-ringer Sandi Love occupying two of the seats. Love was excited to be there, as she said she's wanted to see "Casablanca" for 30 years and never had the chance. Guests trickled in until the movie began, making sure to get their movie candy and popcorn from the back before they took their seats.