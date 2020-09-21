 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sandi Love reacquaints herself with her music.

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church bell ringers meet again

Monday, Sep. 21, 2020 |

Sandi Love reacquaints herself with her music.

Buy this Photo
Michael Bodnyk shows his musicians how to hold the bell properly.

Monday, Sep. 21, 2020 |

Michael Bodnyk shows his musicians how to hold the bell properly.

Buy this Photo
The musicians spread out around their usual spot.

Monday, Sep. 21, 2020 |

The musicians spread out around their usual spot.

Buy this Photo
Debbie White waits to ring again.

Monday, Sep. 21, 2020 |

Debbie White waits to ring again.

Buy this Photo
The group plays through "Jasmine Flower."

Monday, Sep. 21, 2020 |

The group plays through "Jasmine Flower."

Buy this Photo
Michael Bodnyk helps Sandi Love find her place in the music.

Monday, Sep. 21, 2020 |

Michael Bodnyk helps Sandi Love find her place in the music.

Buy this Photo
The lowest octave of bells sat unused for now.

Monday, Sep. 21, 2020 |

The lowest octave of bells sat unused for now.

Buy this Photo
DK Dial and Lauren Werdach play their parts.

Monday, Sep. 21, 2020 |

DK Dial and Lauren Werdach play their parts.

Buy this Photo
Julia White and Denise Watermeier watch for instruction from Bodnyk.

Monday, Sep. 21, 2020 |

Julia White and Denise Watermeier watch for instruction from Bodnyk.

Buy this Photo
Debbie White rings loud and clear.

Monday, Sep. 21, 2020 |

Debbie White rings loud and clear.

Buy this Photo
Musicians marked their sheet music and tried to deaden their bell sounds as much as possible.

Monday, Sep. 21, 2020 |

Musicians marked their sheet music and tried to deaden their bell sounds as much as possible.

Buy this Photo
Share
The bells and chimes musicians gathered (wearing masks) for the first time since March.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

“Did that ring a bell?” music director Michael Bodnyk asked the assembled musicians at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church.

Given that they were gathered for their first bells and chimes rehearsal since March, the quip elicited laughs from the group.

On Sept. 17, seven church members returned to ring their bells once more. Most had been part of the bells group previously, but there were a couple new members who were welcomed with exuberance and a quick jingle as they came in. 

“Thank you all for coming back,” Bodnyk said. “It’s so nice to see people again.” 

After getting everyone set up with their socially distanced bell and chime tables, Bodnyk invited them to shake it out a little bit. 

“Ring a little to get back into the zone,” he said as the church filled with cheerful clanging. 

With the number of people they had, the group could only cover two octaves instead of the usual three, but that didn’t stop them from getting back to their best-loved pieces. One favorite was “Jasmine Flower,” with which the group quickly got back into a groove. They were missing the table foam to deaden the bells’ sounds, so changes between instruments were loud and clear, but even still the group made headway on a new piece, “Ringing Large.” 

The group will meet weekly and quickly gear up to play during Sunday services, just like they did before the coronavirus pandemic. 

Related Stories

Advertisement