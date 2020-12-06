 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Katie, Nicholas and Alexander Couturiaux

St. Armands Circle hosts tree lighting

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

Katie, Nicholas and Alexander Couturiaux

Buy this Photo
Ramiyah Henderson says hello to Mrs. Claus.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

Ramiyah Henderson says hello to Mrs. Claus.

Buy this Photo
Shannon and Suzanne Lince and Debbie Keene with Bibi and Bella.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

Shannon and Suzanne Lince and Debbie Keene with Bibi and Bella.

Buy this Photo
Jake, Teagan and Jean Gateley

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

Jake, Teagan and Jean Gateley

Buy this Photo
Nicholas and Alexander Couturiaux high-five Santa Claus.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

Nicholas and Alexander Couturiaux high-five Santa Claus.

Buy this Photo
James and Brianna Graves.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

James and Brianna Graves.

Buy this Photo
A woman snaps a selfie with Santa Claus as he fields greetings from admirers young and old.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

A woman snaps a selfie with Santa Claus as he fields greetings from admirers young and old.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody and St. Armands Circle Association President Diana Corrigan address the loosely gathered crowd.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody and St. Armands Circle Association President Diana Corrigan address the loosely gathered crowd.

Buy this Photo
Niavy and Janeli Griffith flag down Santa Claus and his elves just before the tree lighting.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

Niavy and Janeli Griffith flag down Santa Claus and his elves just before the tree lighting.

Buy this Photo
Anderson Amani sits on Santa's knee as Mayor Hagen Brody and Diana Corrigan address the crowd.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

Anderson Amani sits on Santa's knee as Mayor Hagen Brody and Diana Corrigan address the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Santa Claus and Mayor Hagen Brody prepare to light the tree.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

Santa Claus and Mayor Hagen Brody prepare to light the tree.

Buy this Photo
Families flock to the tree to take pictures.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

Families flock to the tree to take pictures.

Buy this Photo
Family pictures were taken in front of the tree, but accidental photo-bombs abounded.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

Family pictures were taken in front of the tree, but accidental photo-bombs abounded.

Buy this Photo
The massive tree lights up the night.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

The massive tree lights up the night.

Buy this Photo
Gregory, Christine, Marianna and Alex Allen

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

Gregory, Christine, Marianna and Alex Allen

Buy this Photo
The massive tree lights up the night.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

The massive tree lights up the night.

Buy this Photo
Sunshine and Shelley Sanders

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

Sunshine and Shelley Sanders

Buy this Photo
Lisa, James, Alice, James, James, Rick, Rosabelle and Avalanche Malheiro

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

Lisa, James, Alice, James, James, Rick, Rosabelle and Avalanche Malheiro

Buy this Photo
Jihan and Ian Harris with Jaheim Hodo

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 |

Jihan and Ian Harris with Jaheim Hodo

Buy this Photo
Share
The Circle's massive tree got its holiday glow going on Dec. 4.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Hearts were full on Dec. 4 as St. Armands Circle hosted the lighting of its massive tree. 

The tree, built from decorated wooden scaffolding, was the centerpiece for holiday happiness as groups, most in masks, loosely gathered in the inner circle park, on sidewalks and at benches around the area for the tree lighting. A light rain fell at times during the evening, but it didn't dampen spirits at all. Santa Claus tried to keep moving through the crowd, but a gaggle of his admirers was never far behind to slow his progress. 

"It's so wonderful to see people excited," St. Armands Circle Association President Diana Corrigan said. "I think people needed that tonight." 

Corrigan led attendees in a few Christmas carols before turning the microphone to Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody, who thanked everyone for coming and reminded that hope can be found, even in 2020. St. Armands Key Lutheran Church Pastor Ken Blyth said a prayer for essential workers, health workers and first responders, and the theme of hope even in dark times rang through.

"This tree will light and we will light with it," Blyth said. "May we be beacons of hope."

 

Related Stories

Advertisement