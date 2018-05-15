St. Armands Circle Association gets down to business

The St. Armands Circle Association mixed work and play May 15.

On Tuesday evening, about 70 association members gathered in the Harbourside Ballroom of The Resort at Longboat Key Club for their annual meeting.

Prior to the meeting, attendees mingled while sipping on cocktails and enjoying light bites. The brief meeting included elections, a report from Executive Director Diana Corrigan and a marketing presentation from Grapevine Communications.

At the end of the meeting, awards and special recognition were given to various businesses.