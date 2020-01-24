St. Armands Circle Art Festival showcases artists from far and wide

From Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, dozens of artists took over St. Armands Circle Park for the 17th annual St. Armands Circle Art Festival.

Some attendees strolled leisurely around the Circle, taking in the showcased pieces of dozens of artists. Others, having already purchased their prized pieces, lugged large canvases delicately through the crush of admirers. Artists chatted amiably with interested attendees, or sat back and waited for their art to speak for itself.

Destiny Photography Art

At Gail and Dale Horn's tent, their vibrant photography prints stood out against the white tent. Scenes of Europe, Florida and other worldly locales popped out on aluminum canvases all over the walls.

"We choose to have a lot from Europe because it makes us stand out among other Florida photographers," Gail Horn said. "If I had a dollar for every person who was like, 'We were at that restaurant, at that table,' it'd be a lot."

Their Europe scenes, which often bring back good memories for those at the art shows, are typically quite popular, with their best-seller being a vivid shot of a gondola in Italy. The Horns are still getting the hang of exhibiting their photography at shows, but they try to do one every week.

"Now I get to do it with my husband who's my best friend in the world," Gail Horn said.

Royal Miree

Miree blends art with chemistry, using fire and sandpaper to create stunning colors on his copper panels. It's called "structural color," and it's a way of manipulating the oxide reaction in the metal and the way the lights refracts off of it. It's a similar concept to peacock feathers: They're not colored that way, but the light passing through the feathers adds layers of deep color.

"They're not going to fade," Miree said. "Every painting or photograph is going to fade, especially if you put it in sunlight. Not this."

Lynda Kodwyck

Lynda Kodwyck is a portrait artist-turned seascape artist who began painting the ocean when she needed a break from the stress of portraiture.

"I feel like a lot of people looking at my work here are culturally astute and I've realized people have a tendency to like realism on this side (of Florida)," Kodwyck said.

Her ocean scenes are incredibly realistic, deep and showcase nuances of color in the water, though Kodwyck only uses five colors, plus white, on her palette. She also never sells reproductions of her work, so small canvas boards with oil paint were available for purchase in her tent. Kodwyck is a veteran of art shows, having been to the St. Armands one five times prior.

"It's pretty much like a family at all shows like this," Kodwyck said. "We see each other grow, we cheer each other on. It's kinda like a reunion when we come to these shows."