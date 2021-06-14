Models walked the runway at the Art Ovation Hotel for SRQ Fashion's community event on June 13.

The benefit event welcomed dozens of fashion supporters and enthusiasts as they filled the hotel for an evening of drinks, art and stylish looks.

About 20 fashion businesses and vendors were on hand selling clothes and accessories. Proceeds from the event benefited the Mothers Helping Mothers nonprofit, which helps provide basic necessities for families in need at no cost. Eventually the crowd settled down for a fashion show emceed by Chelsea Drda, and models walked up and down the walkway wearing clothes and sporting accessories from local boutiques and stores.