Committee members Christin Lilly, Terra Tominelli and Jessica Peterson

SRQ Fashion hits the runway for nonprofit

Committee members Christin Lilly, Terra Tominelli and Jessica Peterson

Emcee Chelsea Drda announces the models.

Emcee Chelsea Drda announces the models.

Models walk the runway wearing items from Pink Sebastian Boutique.

Models walk the runway wearing items from Pink Sebastian Boutique.

Models walk the runway wearing items from Pink Sebastian Boutique.

Models walk the runway wearing items from Pink Sebastian Boutique.

Models show off accessories from H&M Jewelry.

Models show off accessories from H&M Jewelry.

Models show off accessories from H&M Jewelry.

Models show off accessories from H&M Jewelry.

Models show off accessories from H&M Jewelry.

Models show off accessories from H&M Jewelry.

Lasheene, Eurides and Neusa Furtado

Lasheene, Eurides and Neusa Furtado

Bert Minot, Laura Stiefer, Heather Scarpinato, Alexis Kepchar-Hill and Michele Nitschmann

Bert Minot, Laura Stiefer, Heather Scarpinato, Alexis Kepchar-Hill and Michele Nitschmann

Models walk up and down the runway.

Models walk up and down the runway.

Models walk up and down the runway.

Models walk up and down the runway.

Michelle Stanley and Louis Cassivo

Michelle Stanley and Louis Cassivo

The fashion event on June 13 raised money for Mothers Helping Mothers.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Models walked the runway at the Art Ovation Hotel for SRQ Fashion's community event on June 13.

The benefit event welcomed dozens of fashion supporters and enthusiasts as they filled the hotel for an evening of drinks, art and stylish looks. 

About 20 fashion businesses and vendors were on hand selling clothes and accessories. Proceeds from the event benefited the Mothers Helping Mothers nonprofit, which helps provide basic necessities for families in need at no cost. Eventually the crowd settled down for a fashion show emceed by Chelsea Drda, and models walked up and down the walkway wearing clothes and sporting accessories from local boutiques and stores. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

