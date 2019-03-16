Spring Fling Carnival in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch High School freshman Alyssa Hamende, a Leaders Club member, admitted she normally shies away from sports — or anything resembling them — but she still volunteered to oversee games of ladder golf with her friend Emilia Simeone.

"I like volunteering," Alyssa said with a shrug.

She and dozens of other Lakewood Ranch High School students volunteered their time and talents during the school's Spring Fling Carnival March 16 in the school's parking lot.

Student organizations hosted booths, from with they offered everything from carnival style games to an obstacle course and even an "escape room."

Event organizer and National Honor Society Adviser Mary Ellen Eskett said various school groups will use the funds for things such as travel, supplies or to donate to charity. The event also served to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Lakewood Ranch High School, she said.

"The rains kept the crowds away, but we're having fun," Eskett said.