 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Charlotte Machado, who is 10, and her sister, Elizabeth Machado, who is 7, dress in Halloween costumes for "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" performance.

Spooky tradition in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

Charlotte Machado, who is 10, and her sister, Elizabeth Machado, who is 7, dress in Halloween costumes for "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" performance.

Buy this Photo
Charlotte Crowley, a volunteer for "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" performances, shares a ghost story with the audience before the start of the first performance of the day.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

Charlotte Crowley, a volunteer for "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" performances, shares a ghost story with the audience before the start of the first performance of the day.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Amy and Roger Campernel enjoy their first time seeing "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." The couple watched actor Johnny Depp's "Sleepy Hollow" in preparation for the performance.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch's Amy and Roger Campernel enjoy their first time seeing "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." The couple watched actor Johnny Depp's "Sleepy Hollow" in preparation for the performance.

Buy this Photo
David Russell, a volunteer for 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" performances, shares the story of Stingy Jack and the first jack-o'-lantern.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

David Russell, a volunteer for 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" performances, shares the story of Stingy Jack and the first jack-o'-lantern.

Buy this Photo
The cast of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" makes its way to the stage for its performance of the day.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

The cast of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" makes its way to the stage for its performance of the day.

Buy this Photo
Widow Van Doorn (Andrea Keddell) kicks off the performance of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow."

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

Widow Van Doorn (Andrea Keddell) kicks off the performance of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow."

Buy this Photo
The Woman in White (Yvonne Clark) spooks the audience.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

The Woman in White (Yvonne Clark) spooks the audience.

Buy this Photo
Mr. Bantus Van Tassel (Eldred Brown) addresses the audience.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

Mr. Bantus Van Tassel (Eldred Brown) addresses the audience.

Buy this Photo
Greta (Emily Eader) talks to others about the Headless Horseman.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

Greta (Emily Eader) talks to others about the Headless Horseman.

Buy this Photo
Yost Van Ripper (Auggie Toynton) laughs at Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer).

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

Yost Van Ripper (Auggie Toynton) laughs at Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer).

Buy this Photo
Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) captivates the audience.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) captivates the audience.

Buy this Photo
Widow Van Doorn (Andrea Keddell) and Katrina Van Tassel (Brenna Griffith) talk about the Headless Horseman.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

Widow Van Doorn (Andrea Keddell) and Katrina Van Tassel (Brenna Griffith) talk about the Headless Horseman.

Buy this Photo
The audience enjoys watching "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow."

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

The audience enjoys watching "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow."

Buy this Photo
The Woman in White (Yvonne Clark) screams "Beware of the Headless Horseman." This was Clark's fourth year performing as the Woman in White.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

The Woman in White (Yvonne Clark) screams "Beware of the Headless Horseman." This was Clark's fourth year performing as the Woman in White.

Buy this Photo
Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) dances with Katrina Van Tessel (Brenna Griffith). Actors were socially distant while performing.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) dances with Katrina Van Tessel (Brenna Griffith). Actors were socially distant while performing.

Buy this Photo
Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) shows Yost Van Ripper (Auggie Toynton) how to do the "grasshopper," a dance he invented.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) shows Yost Van Ripper (Auggie Toynton) how to do the "grasshopper," a dance he invented.

Buy this Photo
Mr. Bantus Van Tassel (Eldred Brown) listens as Brom Bones (Tanner Fults) shares how he was almost killed by the Headless Horseman.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

Mr. Bantus Van Tassel (Eldred Brown) listens as Brom Bones (Tanner Fults) shares how he was almost killed by the Headless Horseman.

Buy this Photo
Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) gets scared by the presence of the Woman in White (Yvonne Clark).

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

Ichabod Crane (Philip Troyer) gets scared by the presence of the Woman in White (Yvonne Clark).

Buy this Photo
The Headless Horseman (Carmen Hansen) surprises the audience.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

The Headless Horseman (Carmen Hansen) surprises the audience.

Buy this Photo
The Headless Horseman (Carmen Hansen) gallops away after dropping a jack-o'-lantern.

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 |

The Headless Horseman (Carmen Hansen) gallops away after dropping a jack-o'-lantern.

Buy this Photo
Share
Players Centre for Performing Arts performs fourth annual "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" at the Sarasota Polo Club.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch residents Roger and Amy Campernel watched actor Johnny Depp in 1999’s movie version of “Sleepy Hollow” the day before they saw The Players Centre for Performing Arts perform “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” Oct. 17 at the Sarasota Polo Club.

This year’s performance was the first time the Campernels have seen “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” live, and they wanted a warmup showing.

“We’ve been trying to get tickets for two years,” Amy Campernel said. “It’s wonderful to support the local Players Centre and the Sarasota Polo Club.”

About 120 people enjoyed each of The Players’ three performances Oct. 17.

“Our plan was to make this a tradition for the fall,” said Jeffery Kin, the artistic director of The Players. 

Related Stories

Advertisement