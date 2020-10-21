Spooky tradition in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch residents Roger and Amy Campernel watched actor Johnny Depp in 1999’s movie version of “Sleepy Hollow” the day before they saw The Players Centre for Performing Arts perform “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” Oct. 17 at the Sarasota Polo Club.

This year’s performance was the first time the Campernels have seen “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” live, and they wanted a warmup showing.

“We’ve been trying to get tickets for two years,” Amy Campernel said. “It’s wonderful to support the local Players Centre and the Sarasota Polo Club.”

About 120 people enjoyed each of The Players’ three performances Oct. 17.

“Our plan was to make this a tradition for the fall,” said Jeffery Kin, the artistic director of The Players.