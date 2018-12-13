 Skip to main content
Laila Cook is the center of attention as she dances to Beyoncé's hit "Single Ladies."

'Snowcoming' dance brightens scene at Braden River Middle

Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 |

Laila Cook is the center of attention as she dances to Beyoncé's hit "Single Ladies."

Sixth-graders Sophia Begani and Gianna Pola enjoyed their first dance.

Alessandro Tocco, Conner Snyder and Daniel Josifov feast on Chick-fil-A nuggets.

Alexander Caballero, Justin Godek and Anthony Heath took a break from dancing to get dinner with friends.

Madison Keller, Dikania Pierre and Nicolette Moll are excited about their first dance as sixth-graders and cannot wait to hit the dance floor when they hear the song "The Weekend."

Yesenia Cristobal Vasquez and her friend Fabiola Vazquez say they like listening to the music.

Teacher EMily Karg gets a song suggestion from student Genesis Parraga.

Sixth-graders Shannon Boyce, Ava Small, Emily Trotter and Faith Geluso like dancing and visiting with friends.

Seventh-graders Andres Garcia and Chris Corona met sixth-graders Alyssa Youssef and Cora Augustine on the dance floor.

Eight-grader Logan Reynolds was eating dinner when friend Alexis Guillen stopped by to say "Hi!"

Middle-schoolers dance night away with friends.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Braden River Middle School teacher Emily Karg did not realize she would be the life of the party Dec. 13, but as she played disc jockey for the school's annual Snowcoming Dance, students swarmed her table with song requests.

Karg politely shooed them off by starting a new tune, and the students shouted in excitement when Beyonce's "Single Ladies" began to play. They swarmed the dance floor instead.

"Students have been suggesting songs all week," said Karg, sponsor for the school's National Junior Honor Society chapter.

Braden River's National Junior Honor Society and student leaders organized the event. Children enjoyed music and dancing, socializing and dinner from Chick-fil-A. 

