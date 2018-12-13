'Snowcoming' dance brightens scene at Braden River Middle

Braden River Middle School teacher Emily Karg did not realize she would be the life of the party Dec. 13, but as she played disc jockey for the school's annual Snowcoming Dance, students swarmed her table with song requests.

Karg politely shooed them off by starting a new tune, and the students shouted in excitement when Beyonce's "Single Ladies" began to play. They swarmed the dance floor instead.

"Students have been suggesting songs all week," said Karg, sponsor for the school's National Junior Honor Society chapter.

Braden River's National Junior Honor Society and student leaders organized the event. Children enjoyed music and dancing, socializing and dinner from Chick-fil-A.