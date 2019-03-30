Small venue hosts large opera voices in Sarasota

Mote Ranch's Randolph Locke, who founded the Sarasota Festival of Vocal Arts with his wife, Carol Sparrow, and Rosedale composer Thomas Pasatieri, repeated his statement for emphasis.

Locke said no one in the world could sing the role of Santuzza in Cavalleria Rusticana better than Robyn Rocklein, who was the headline performer March 30 at Palm Aire Country Club.

"No one," Locke said.

With that statement, the performance began for approximately 100 people who paid just $25 for seats and a glass of wine. They then heard a group of international opera performers, including Rocklein, Sparrow, Johanna Fincher, Melinda Balla, Samuel Hall and Joseph Ryan.

Locke said the price is kept low because of mission of the Sarasota Festival of Vocal Arts is to expose as many people as possible to opera.