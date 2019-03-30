 Skip to main content
Sarasota Festival of Vocal Arts co-founders Randolph Locke and Thomas Pasatieri hope to expose more local residents to opera.

Small venue hosts large opera voices in Sarasota

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019

Sarasota Festival of Vocal Arts co-founders Randolph Locke and Thomas Pasatieri hope to expose more local residents to opera.

Robyn Rocklein performs as Santuzza during Cavalleria Rusticana.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Robyn Rocklein performs as Santuzza during Cavalleria Rusticana.

Carol Sparrow, a co-founded of the Sarasota Festival of Vocal Arts, plays Lucia in Cavalleria Rusticana.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Carol Sparrow, a co-founded of the Sarasota Festival of Vocal Arts, plays Lucia in Cavalleria Rusticana.

Sarasota performer Yohanna Fincher visits with her new fans, Sarasota's Carol and Grace Grogan.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Sarasota performer Yohanna Fincher visits with her new fans, Sarasota's Carol and Grace Grogan.

Johanna Fincher opened the performance singing Mozart's "Alleluia" from "Exultate Jubilate."

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Johanna Fincher opened the performance singing Mozart's "Alleluia" from "Exultate Jubilate."

The pianist for the night was Michael Stewart.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

The pianist for the night was Michael Stewart.

Orlando's Hailey Giusti and Sarasota's Jody Kim are college students who looked forward to see opera in such an intimate setting.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Orlando's Hailey Giusti and Sarasota's Jody Kim are college students who looked forward to see opera in such an intimate setting.

Sarasota's Veronica Serino and Giuseppe Baccan came to support Melinda Balla, center, who was set to perform.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Sarasota's Veronica Serino and Giuseppe Baccan came to support Melinda Balla, center, who was set to perform.

Kristine Ryan of Ellenton and Daniel Hoffman of Sarasota look forward to the start of the opera.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Kristine Ryan of Ellenton and Daniel Hoffman of Sarasota look forward to the start of the opera.

Pianist Michael Stewart gets ready to begin the opera.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Pianist Michael Stewart gets ready to begin the opera.

Event co-founder Carol Sparrow addresses the crowd of approximately 100 people.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Event co-founder Carol Sparrow addresses the crowd of approximately 100 people.

Opera fans treated to intimate performance at Palm Aire Country Club.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Mote Ranch's Randolph Locke, who founded the Sarasota Festival of Vocal Arts with his wife, Carol Sparrow, and Rosedale composer Thomas Pasatieri, repeated his statement for emphasis.

Locke said no one in the world could sing the role of Santuzza in Cavalleria Rusticana better than Robyn Rocklein, who was the headline performer March 30 at Palm Aire Country Club.

"No one," Locke said.

With that statement, the performance began for approximately 100 people who paid just $25 for seats and a glass of wine. They then heard a group of international opera performers, including Rocklein, Sparrow, Johanna Fincher, Melinda Balla, Samuel Hall and Joseph Ryan.

Locke said the price is kept low because of mission of the Sarasota Festival of Vocal Arts is to expose as many people as possible to opera.

 

 

