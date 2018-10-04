 Skip to main content
Sisterhood for Good members Kathy Fraley, Kathy Collums, Peggy Kronus and Heather Kasten are all excited for their next retreat in November for their annual planning, but say "No details! It's a secret to the public."

Sisterhood for Good takes a slice out of charity in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 |

Sisterhood for Good members Kathy Fraley, Kathy Collums, Peggy Kronus and Heather Kasten are all excited for their next retreat in November for their annual planning, but say "No details! It's a secret to the public."

Horizon Insurance's Greg Courter, Sisterhood for Good's Laura Lynch and Lazy Fairy Improv's Christine Alexander came out in support of Sisterhood for Good, Lynch says that what she is excited for is organizing new fundraisers.

Lakewood Ranch's Jerry Lamb, Sisterhood for Good's Angela Massaro-Fain and Becca Towery with Fellowship of Companies for Christ International's Maria-Francesco Massaro-Fain and Lisa Krouse all assisted in set up for the event.

Sisterhood for Good's Kimi Newcomb, Graceann Frederico and Yvonne Schloss say that are excited that the giving circle's membership is growing.

Gulfside Bank's Tracy Wolfe is one of three new members that signed up at the fundraising kickoff, and she says that she wants to join because she knows it's a great organization.

Sisterhood for Good's Breanca Niski congratulates her friend, Edna Zullin of Lakewood Ranch, as she filled out her membership application for Sisterhood for Good.

Cheers for Charity's Jen Otterness and Sisterhood for Good's Erica Aultman say they're both ready to begin the fundraising season even in different giving circles.

Sisterhood for Good's Tiffany Farrell won a basket at the raffle drawn by fellow member Graceann Frederico, for a complete beach package.

Sirius Day Spa's Karen Medford with new Sisterhood for Good member Kathi Linde, who won a package for a treatment at the Spa donated by Medford.

Sisterhood for Good's Laura Lynch says that she can't believe that she won a raffle item, which consisted of some wine accessories.

New Sisterhood for Good member Kathi Linde and Sisterhood for Good's Becca Towery say that they're excited Linde became the 76th member of Sisterhood for Good.

Sisterhood for Good's Kimi Newcomb, new member Tracy Ullman and Sirius Day Spa's Karen Medford say they like Sisterhood for Good because they know they're always giving back to the community.

PhilHarmonica and Tracy T's Traveling Sideshow were the entertainment at the Sisterhood for Good fundraising kickoff event, playing songs everyone at the event would enjoy.

Sisterhood for Good's June Braithwaite and Lakewood Ranch's John Fain say this is a great event to kick off the fundraising season and are looking forward to the events to come for Sisterhood for Good.

Sisterhood for Good kicked off their fundraising season at California Pizza Kitchen on Oct. 4.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

It was the kickoff for its PhilanthroPizza fundraiser with the California Pizza Kitchen, but that didn’t stop the members of Sisterhood for Good from adding to its team.

Sisterhood for Good, which represents the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund, had a goal of raising funds it can give as grants to area nonprofits. California Pizza Kitchen donate 20% of its sales to the cause from that day’s sales — on Oct. 4 — through Nov. 30 when people mention Sisterhood for Good.

Meanwhile, Sisterhood for Good added five members to its group, Kathy Linde, Tracy Wolfe, Edna Zullin, Kelly Pierzga and Shelby Isaacson.

That brings the Sisterhood for Good membership to 80 with a goal of 100 before the year ends.

“More members mean more grants,” said Becca Towery, the membership chair for the group.

 

 

 

