Sisterhood for Good takes a slice out of charity in Lakewood Ranch

It was the kickoff for its PhilanthroPizza fundraiser with the California Pizza Kitchen, but that didn’t stop the members of Sisterhood for Good from adding to its team.

Sisterhood for Good, which represents the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund, had a goal of raising funds it can give as grants to area nonprofits. California Pizza Kitchen donate 20% of its sales to the cause from that day’s sales — on Oct. 4 — through Nov. 30 when people mention Sisterhood for Good.

Meanwhile, Sisterhood for Good added five members to its group, Kathy Linde, Tracy Wolfe, Edna Zullin, Kelly Pierzga and Shelby Isaacson.

That brings the Sisterhood for Good membership to 80 with a goal of 100 before the year ends.

“More members mean more grants,” said Becca Towery, the membership chair for the group.