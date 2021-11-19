Sisterhood for Good plays bingo for charity in Lakewood Ranch

When Lakewood Ranch's Kathleen Osterberg heard a number called, she shook her hands in excitement.

Osterberg shouted, "Bingo!"

Osterberg's card was checked, and she celebrated her win by collecting her prize, a designer purse and wallet.

"It's amazing," Osterberg said. "It's the first time I ever won in Bingo."

Nine women were winners during Sisterhood for Good's Designer Bag Bingo Nov. 18 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.

Becca Towery, a Sisterhood for Good member, couldn't wait to have fun during a night of Bingo while raising money for the nonprofit's grant program, which provides grants to other local nonprofits that make a difference in Sarasota and Manatee counties.