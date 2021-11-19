Sisterhood for Good plays bingo for charity in Lakewood Ranch

Sisterhood for Good of Lakewood Ranch raises money for charity grants through Designer Bag Bingo.
When Lakewood Ranch's Kathleen Osterberg heard a number called, she shook her hands in excitement.
Osterberg shouted, "Bingo!"
Osterberg's card was checked, and she celebrated her win by collecting her prize, a designer purse and wallet.
"It's amazing," Osterberg said. "It's the first time I ever won in Bingo."
Nine women were winners during Sisterhood for Good's Designer Bag Bingo Nov. 18 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.
Becca Towery, a Sisterhood for Good member, couldn't wait to have fun during a night of Bingo while raising money for the nonprofit's grant program, which provides grants to other local nonprofits that make a difference in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
