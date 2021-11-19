 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Amy Gorman, president of Sisterhood for Good, presents Lakewood Ranch's Kathleen Osterberg with his Bingo prize during Designer Bag Bingo.

Sisterhood for Good plays bingo for charity in Lakewood Ranch

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Amy Gorman, president of Sisterhood for Good, presents Lakewood Ranch's Kathleen Osterberg with his Bingo prize during Designer Bag Bingo.

Sisterhood for Good members Tracy Wolfe, Kathy Collums and Roxanne Sima look forward to raising money and signing up new members at Designer Bag Bingo.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Sisterhood for Good members Tracy Wolfe, Kathy Collums and Roxanne Sima look forward to raising money and signing up new members at Designer Bag Bingo.

Allison Imre Perkowski checks her Bingo cards to see if she has the numbers being called.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Allison Imre Perkowski checks her Bingo cards to see if she has the numbers being called.

Lakewood Ranch's Amy Goeden gets excited when she has a few numbers that are called in a row on her card.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Amy Goeden gets excited when she has a few numbers that are called in a row on her card.

Amy Gorman, the president of Sisterhood for Good, presents a designer bag to Bradenton's Carol Mull.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Amy Gorman, the president of Sisterhood for Good, presents a designer bag to Bradenton's Carol Mull.

Bradenton's Carol Mull gets her Bingo card checked by Jay Heater, the guest caller and managing editor of the East County Observer, at Designer Bag Bingo.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Bradenton's Carol Mull gets her Bingo card checked by Jay Heater, the guest caller and managing editor of the East County Observer, at Designer Bag Bingo.

Lakewood Ranch's Zita Grepling and Courtney Fletcher, who is visiting from Connecticut, tie for winning a round of bingo and wait for a tie-breaker.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Zita Grepling and Courtney Fletcher, who is visiting from Connecticut, tie for winning a round of bingo and wait for a tie-breaker.

Amy Gorman, the president of Sisterhood for Good, presents Sarasota's Brenda Kleiber with her winnings.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Amy Gorman, the president of Sisterhood for Good, presents Sarasota's Brenda Kleiber with her winnings.

The room is filled with women ready to win designer bags.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

The room is filled with women ready to win designer bags.

Women punch their Bingo cards.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Women punch their Bingo cards.

Sarasota's Sumer Creasy crosses off the numbers she has that are being called.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Sarasota's Sumer Creasy crosses off the numbers she has that are being called.

Sarasota's Carol Masio and Janet Masio watch their cards to see if any of their numbers are called. "It's great fun," Carol Masio says.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Sarasota's Carol Masio and Janet Masio watch their cards to see if any of their numbers are called. "It's great fun," Carol Masio says.

Debbie Breslof, a Sisterhood for Good member, shows off one of the bags available to win during Designer Bag Bingo.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Debbie Breslof, a Sisterhood for Good member, shows off one of the bags available to win during Designer Bag Bingo.

Designer Bag Bingo participants are excited for the first game of bingo.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Designer Bag Bingo participants are excited for the first game of bingo.

Chris Byrd and Jodi Allen take a look at the purses that are available as prizes for winning one of the nine rounds of bingo.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Chris Byrd and Jodi Allen take a look at the purses that are available as prizes for winning one of the nine rounds of bingo.

Bradenton's Nadine O'Connor waits for Bingo to start with her daughters, Bradenton's Carol Mull and Lakewood Ranch's Kathy Fraley.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Bradenton's Nadine O'Connor waits for Bingo to start with her daughters, Bradenton's Carol Mull and Lakewood Ranch's Kathy Fraley.

Lakewood Ranch's Zita Grepling, Maribeth Phillips, the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, and Barbara Milian look forward to a night of Bingo.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Zita Grepling, Maribeth Phillips, the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, and Barbara Milian look forward to a night of Bingo.

Kathy Collums and Laurel Corriveau, members of Sisterhood for Good, show off the different baskets available in the silent auction.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Kathy Collums and Laurel Corriveau, members of Sisterhood for Good, show off the different baskets available in the silent auction.

Sarasota's Brenda Kleiber puts in a bid for a Glitz and Glam basket in the silent auction.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Sarasota's Brenda Kleiber puts in a bid for a Glitz and Glam basket in the silent auction.

Sisterhood for Good member Becca Towery puts 50/50 raffle tickets into a bowl.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Sisterhood for Good member Becca Towery puts 50/50 raffle tickets into a bowl.

Darci Jacob and Debbie Greb with Darci Boutique in Sarasota showcases some of their products. Jacob says 20% of sales were being donated to Sisterhood for Good.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Darci Jacob and Debbie Greb with Darci Boutique in Sarasota showcases some of their products. Jacob says 20% of sales were being donated to Sisterhood for Good.

Share
Sisterhood for Good of Lakewood Ranch raises money for charity grants through Designer Bag Bingo.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

When Lakewood Ranch's Kathleen Osterberg heard a number called, she shook her hands in excitement.

Osterberg shouted, "Bingo!"

Osterberg's card was checked, and she celebrated her win by collecting her prize, a designer purse and wallet. 

"It's amazing," Osterberg said. "It's the first time I ever won in Bingo."

Nine women were winners during Sisterhood for Good's Designer Bag Bingo Nov. 18 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing. 

Becca Towery, a Sisterhood for Good member, couldn't wait to have fun during a night of Bingo while raising money for the nonprofit's grant program, which provides grants to other local nonprofits that make a difference in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement