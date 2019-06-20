Sisterhood for Good forms bonds at Oak & Stone

The nonprofit's members grew closer during its Meet Your Sisters mixer June 20.
The Sisterhood For Good giving circle grew closer together during its Meet Your Sisters event on June 20 at Oak & Stone.
The volunteer organization has seen aggressive expansion as of late — there are now 110 members — and founding member Angela Massaro-Fain thought of no better way to bring members together than a lively meet-and-greet event.
Circle members sipped drinks, mingled and threw their names in a bowl to win a jewelry bracelet raffle. The Sisterhood For Good recently supplied nonprofits with 11 grants equaling $20,000.