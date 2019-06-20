 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The mixer saw a good number of members meeting and mingling.

Sisterhood for Good forms bonds at Oak & Stone

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

The mixer saw a good number of members meeting and mingling.

Buy this Photo
Founding member Angela Massaro-Fain champions her nonprofit's $20,000 in grants supplied this year.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Founding member Angela Massaro-Fain champions her nonprofit's $20,000 in grants supplied this year.

Buy this Photo
Tiffany Farrell picks a winner for a Barbara McSweeney-designed bracelet.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Tiffany Farrell picks a winner for a Barbara McSweeney-designed bracelet.

Buy this Photo
LaVonne Bower wins a miniature fan for her phone.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

LaVonne Bower wins a miniature fan for her phone.

Buy this Photo
Becca Towery and Kimie Davis meet up early at the event.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Becca Towery and Kimie Davis meet up early at the event.

Buy this Photo
Barbara McSweeney, Carrie Lewis, Angela Massaro-Fain, Victoria Van Dine and Tiffany Farrell were proud of the event's turnout.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Barbara McSweeney, Carrie Lewis, Angela Massaro-Fain, Victoria Van Dine and Tiffany Farrell were proud of the event's turnout.

Buy this Photo
Sally Ullman and Barbara McSweeney have been part of the organization for half a year and more than a year, respectively.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Sally Ullman and Barbara McSweeney have been part of the organization for half a year and more than a year, respectively.

Buy this Photo
Lori Ruth and Heather Kasten are long-time members — Ruth has four years under her belt and Kasten has three.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Lori Ruth and Heather Kasten are long-time members — Ruth has four years under her belt and Kasten has three.

Buy this Photo
Founding member Kathy Collums and Grant Chair Terri Stern are a formidable duo — Collums helps accrue the organization's grant money and Stern dispenses it.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Founding member Kathy Collums and Grant Chair Terri Stern are a formidable duo — Collums helps accrue the organization's grant money and Stern dispenses it.

Buy this Photo
Tracey Wolfe likes socializing with the group while Lauren Corriveau appreciates the feeling of sisterhood.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Tracey Wolfe likes socializing with the group while Lauren Corriveau appreciates the feeling of sisterhood.

Buy this Photo
Grant Chair Terri Stern gets the group cheering.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Grant Chair Terri Stern gets the group cheering.

Buy this Photo
Victoria Van Dine enjoys being part of a community, and Denise Equinda found the organization through another community: Facebook.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Victoria Van Dine enjoys being part of a community, and Denise Equinda found the organization through another community: Facebook.

Buy this Photo
Angela Massaro-Fain selects the winners of several jewelry prizes.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Angela Massaro-Fain selects the winners of several jewelry prizes.

Buy this Photo
Barbara McSweeney awards Victoria Van Dine with one of her bracelets.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Barbara McSweeney awards Victoria Van Dine with one of her bracelets.

Buy this Photo
Karen Cadou, Tiffany Farrell and Lavanne Bower say that combined, they've brought some Christmas colors to the event.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Karen Cadou, Tiffany Farrell and Lavanne Bower say that combined, they've brought some Christmas colors to the event.

Buy this Photo
Share
The nonprofit's members grew closer during its Meet Your Sisters mixer June 20.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Sisterhood For Good giving circle grew closer together during its Meet Your Sisters event on June 20 at Oak & Stone. 

The volunteer organization has seen aggressive expansion as of late — there are now 110 members — and founding member Angela Massaro-Fain thought of no better way to bring members together than a lively meet-and-greet event.  

Circle members sipped drinks, mingled and threw their names in a bowl to win a jewelry bracelet raffle. The Sisterhood For Good recently supplied nonprofits with 11 grants equaling $20,000. 

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement