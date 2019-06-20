Sisterhood for Good forms bonds at Oak & Stone

The Sisterhood For Good giving circle grew closer together during its Meet Your Sisters event on June 20 at Oak & Stone.

The volunteer organization has seen aggressive expansion as of late — there are now 110 members — and founding member Angela Massaro-Fain thought of no better way to bring members together than a lively meet-and-greet event.

Circle members sipped drinks, mingled and threw their names in a bowl to win a jewelry bracelet raffle. The Sisterhood For Good recently supplied nonprofits with 11 grants equaling $20,000.