Ruby Brown meets the Easter Bunny.

Siesta Key hosts egg hunt party

Saturday, Apr. 16, 2022 |

Calum Hoffman finds his egg.

Patrol mount horses had bunny ears of their own.

Emma and Ava Fischer cool off at the coloring station.

Anna Van Hellemont pets a horse.

Natalie Van Ryzin drops a bean bag into a bucket.

Mason Giunta throws a bean bag.

Guests picked up prizes after playing games.

Brody and Laura Brooke Hoffman

Jeff, Mason and Michelle Craig

Patricia, Ruby and Cameron Brian

Mark Smith leads the egg hunts

Calum Hoffman finds some eggs.

Ireland and Isla Johnston

The Easter event was held April 16.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Egg hunters of all stripes met on Siesta Key for the annual egg hunt on April 16.

The Siesta Key chamber-led event brought hundreds of eggs to Turtle Beach park for an early morning egg hunt. Children raced around the park picking up as many eggs as they could find.

The event included an Easter Bunny that took photos with families, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office mounted patrols, games and an animal presentation from Sarasota Jungle Gardens.

