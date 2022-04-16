Siesta Key hosts egg hunt party

Egg hunters of all stripes met on Siesta Key for the annual egg hunt on April 16.

The Siesta Key chamber-led event brought hundreds of eggs to Turtle Beach park for an early morning egg hunt. Children raced around the park picking up as many eggs as they could find.

The event included an Easter Bunny that took photos with families, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office mounted patrols, games and an animal presentation from Sarasota Jungle Gardens.