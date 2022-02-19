A home on Siesta Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Thomas Hynds Jr. and Agnieszka Izdebska, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3954 Roberts Point Road to David Molnar and Lisa Molnar, trustees, of Sarasota, for $5.4 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,214 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Tessera

Barbara Campo, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 101 condominium at 500 S. Palm Ave. to Alison Iris Fogarty and Sean Vrell Fogarty, of Sarasota, for $2,775,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,830 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.8 million in 2005.

Top sellers in the area SARASOTA: $3.2 million The Tower Residences Jason Forchione, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 902 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to Jonathan Goldman, of Atlanta, for $3.2 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,751 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.89 million in 2003. PALMER RANCH: $925,000 Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch Aaron Weintraub and Lisa Nicole Klein sold their home at 6231 Anise Drive to Gregory Warren Long and Gonca Long, of Sarasota, for $925,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,087 square feet of living area. It sold for $599,600 in 2016. OSPREY: $1.8 milllion South Creek Jeffrey and Cindy Kaiser, of Bradenton, sold their home at 485 S. Creek Drive to Richard and Laura Bevier, of Osprey, for $1.8 million. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,775 square feet of living area. It sold for $986,000 in 2017. NOKOMIS: $1.2 million Calusa Lakes Neil and Barbara Slezak, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 2101 Sandhill Lane to Mark Lee Akerman and Diana Starr, of W. Linn, Oregon, for $1.2 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,213 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 2008.

Portofino on the Bay

Richard Wilson, trustee, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, sold the Unit 12 condominium at 1690 Assisi Drive to Judith May Simmons and Robert Lee Simmons, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1,315,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 3,097 square feet of living area. It sold for $660,000 in 2020.

1350 Main Residential

Mark Greiner, trustee, of Minneapolis, sold the Unit 1406 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Cheryl Stout, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,597 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2019.

Sapphire Shores

Jose Rodriguez and Eileen Pritzker, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4810 Bay Shore Road to Bruce Chasser and Susan Stewart, of Bradenton, for $1.1 million. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2015.

Ridgewood

Fiesta Time LLC sold the home at 2308 Fiesta Drive to Dalila Dougly, of Sarasota, for $895,600. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,483 square feet of living area.

Marina View

Joseph Huston, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 32 condominium at 660 Golden Gate Point to Arnel and Janice Macy, of Westfield, Indiana, for $875,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,359 square feet of living area. It sold for $648,500 in 2016.

The Condominium on the Bay

Lawrence Miller, trustee, of Philadelphia, sold the Unit 1702 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Joseph Lubrano, of Sarasota, for $825,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $132,000 in 1990.

Bungalow Hill

Ray Thomas Flores and Debra Flores, of Park City, Utah, sold their home at 1620 Alta Vista St. to Robert and Cindy Stull, of Akron, Ohio, for $790,000. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,396 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2003.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 911 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Mary Louise Levine, of Sarasota, for $739,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $306,000 in 2000.

Florence

WILDWOOD SRQ LLC sold the home at 1850 Sherwood St. to Scott Michelson Murphy, trustee, of Scottsdale, Arizona, for $694,700. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,070 square feet of living area.

Kenneth Henderson, of Saratoga Springs, New York, sold his home at 1773 Southwood St. to Daniel and Susan Gemuend, of S. Elgin, Illinois, for $475,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,431 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,700 in 1999.

Rustic Lodge

Midland IRA Inc. sold the home at 2437 Temple St. to Temple Street Partners LLC for $625,000. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $257,500 in 2016.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Amy Dogoda, of San Augustine, Texas, sold her home at 1851 Mid Ocean Circle to David and Sharon Neiyer and Kayla Neiyer, of Westlake Village, California, for $607,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,401 square feet of living area.

James S. Hall’s

Johnny and Peggy Williams, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1591 Seventh St. to Gillespie Park Development LLC for $570,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,422 square feet of living area. It sold for $54,100 in 2001.

1500 State Street

Kathleen Willems and John Jennings, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 505 condominium at 1500 State St. to Darwin Blix III and Darwin B. Blix Estate Trust Partners for $550,000. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 733 square feet of living area. It sold for $402,500 in 2020.

Sun Haven

James Kuca, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3106 Arapaho St. to Ying Hu, of Bellevue, Washington, for $540,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,930 square feet of living area. It sold for $155,000 in 2018.

Andrea McParland and Glen Gerard McParland, of Kingston, New Jersey, sold their home at 3140 Ashton Road to Klugh Development LLC for $484,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,727 square feet of living area. It sold for $159,500 in 2013.

Andrea McParland, trustee, of Kingston, New Jersey, sold the home at 5312 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to Klugh Development LLC for $483,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 1,648 square feet of living area. It sold for $86,000 in 2014.

Andrea McParland and Glen Gerard, of Kingston, New Jersey, sold the home at 5312 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to Klugh Development LLC for $483,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,600 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 2013.

Schindler

Yoyo Holdings LLC sold the home at 1706 Ninth St. to Mandy LLC for $515,000. Built in 1939, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,173 square feet of living area. It sold for $253,000 in 2016.

Gulf Gate Woods

Stella Pinckard, of Sarasota, and Penny Kairys, of Prosperity, South Carolina, sold their home at 2814 Coventry Way to SNR 1011 LLC for $508,900. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,816 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,000 in 2012.

South Gate

Carlos and Vicki Suarez, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 2456 Sunnyside St. to Grant Edward Taylor Jr. and Niloofer Fram Dalal, of Smyrna, Georgia, for $501,300. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,300 square feet of living area. It sold for $107,500 in 1999.

Millennium Trust Co. LLC sold the home at 2236 Tulip St. to Ryan Meguire-Goldberger, of Sarasota, for $499,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,623 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2018.

Bayview Homes

Frank Cameron Lambert and Anita Lambert, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 5408 Eagles Point Circle to Keith Morgan Hays and Stacey Delozier Hays, of Fort Thomas Kentucky, for $500,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,695 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,000 in 2018.

Hudson Park

Marian Cox, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 2495 Browning St. to Ronald Frank Marano, of Sarasota, for $475,000. The first property was built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,208 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1982, it has a half bath and 419 square feet of living area.

The 101

Michael Gregory Gurevich sold the Unit 15B condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Dennis Cardoza and Kathleen McLoughlin, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $327,500 in 2003.

Pine Shores Estates

Susan Cholak, of Largo, sold her home at 6222 Brentwood Ave. to Paul and Clementina Redmond, of Smithsburg, Maryland, for $455,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 2013.

Fulmer

J. Elvin Glick, Calvin Glick, Samuel Glick, Merle Glick, John Glick and Kenneth Glick sold their home at 1415 S. Brink Ave. to Paul and Naomi Zook and Chester Stoltzfus and Lena Rose Stoltzfus, of Narvon, Pennsylvania, for $437,000. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,417 square feet of living area.

Norwood Park

Susan Myers-Cohn, Amy Lassen, Karen Martin Christian-Thomas Martin and Steven Scott Martin, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2023 Craft Lane to Claudia Maria Elena Jette, trustee, of Pasadena, California, for $430,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,269 square feet of living area. It sold for $82,400 in 1991.

Valencia Terrace

GVG Capital LLC sold the home at 1370 16th St. to Virginia Owens, of Union, New Jersey, for $420,000. Built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $180,000 in 2021.

SIESTA KEY

Mira Mar Beach

American XXI LLC sold two properties at 117 Beach Road to SKFL2 LLC for $2.1 million. The first property was built in 1940, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 984 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1940, it has one bedroom, one bath and 360 square feet of living area. They sold for $1.8 million in 2021.

Jamaica Royale

Brian Rogers, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 21 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Eric and Heather Buck, of Dublin, Ohio, for $1,435,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,194 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 1989.

Sarasota Beach

Robert Zhun, of Sarasota, sold his home at 251 Island Circle to John Leslie, of Sarasota, for $860,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,666 square feet of living area.

Siesta Harbor

Hannelore Olsen sold the Unit 107 condominium at 1325 S. Portofino Drive to Richard Rettig and Fumico Rettig, trustees, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,139 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2000.

Beachway Apartments

Karen Sparrow, of Sarasota, sold her Unit M-1 condominium at 5600 Beach Way to Christopher and Angela Schweighardt, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, for $686,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,182 square feet of living area. It sold for $640,000 in 2005.

Siesta Beach House

Joseph and Dawn Corso, of Wantagh, New York, sold their Unit 307 condominium at 5950 Midnight Pass Road to Jessica Kay Carpenter and David William Tyler, of Gilbert, Arizona, for $630,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 988 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2018.

Beachaven Apartments

Thomas Freeberg, trustee, of Ocklawaha, sold the Unit 52 condominium at 5858 Midnight Pass Road to Jeanne Link, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, two baths and 693 square feet of living area. It sold for $90,000 in 1995.

Siesta Heights

Tracy Smith and Danielle Ramos-Smith, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2121 Cass St. to Willis Clayton Whited Jr., of Alpine, Tennessee, for $441,800. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,206 square feet of living area. It sold for $105,000 in 2012.

Vista Hermosa

David and Bette Gray, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 305 condominium at 116 Vista Hermosa Circle to Agnieszka Rampat Singh and Moolidhaar Rampat Singh, of Stratford, Connecticut, for $435,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,900 in 2016.

Ebb Tide

Melinda Jean Frink, of Port Charlotte, sold her Units 8 and 9 condominiums at 6610 Midnight Pass Road to Phyllis Rose, trustee, of Cincinnati, for $420,000. Built in 1956, it has one bedroom, two baths and 448 square feet of living area. It sold for $77,000 in 1999.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Jessica Farrelly and William Cornelius, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6145 Anise Drive to Jeffrey Gardner, of Sarasota, for $664,900. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,297 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,300 in 2015.

Turtle Rock

Eugene Saunders, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4896 Sabal Lake Circle to Ya Jia and Junhai Liang, of Nokomis, for $600,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,330 square feet of living area. It sold for $227,400 in 2000.

Hammock Preserve

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 12457 Golden Sage Drive to Hector Castillo, of Sarasota, for $598,400. Built in 2021, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,189 square feet of living area.

Isles of Sarasota

David Eisner, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5766 Benevento Drive to Greg and Pamela McCuen, of Sarasota, for $585,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2020.

The Hamptons

Mark and Kathleen Di Gregorio, of Waterville, New York, sold their home at 5188 Highbury Circle to Kriston and Julianne Garner, of Sarasota, for $572,500. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,824 square feet of living area. It sold for $243,000 in 2011.

OSPREY

Oaks

Wilmington Trust National Association, trustee, sold the home at 134 Marys Chapel Court to M&P Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1,359,700. Built in 1995, it has five bedrooms, eight baths, a pool and 5,521 square feet of living area.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

JMB Management Trust LLC sold the home at 180 Lookout Point Drive to Krista and Jason Skaarup, of Osprey, for $900,000. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,236 square feet of living area. It sold for $770,800 in January.

Blackburn Harbor Residences

Suzanna Anstine Norbeck, trustee, of Estero, sold the Unit 6102 condominium at 6100 Jessie Harbor Drive to Richard Stiefler and Paule Stiefler, trustees, of Palm Springs, California, for $875,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,771 square feet of living area. It sold for $653,800 in 2008.

Blackburn Point Marina Village

Joseph Abraham Jr. and Mark Lyda Real Estate Inc. sold the Unit 19 condominium at 1164 Beachcomber Court to Robert and Amy Norton, of Lancaster, Tennessee, for $520,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,952 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2021.

Village of Osprey

Jing Zhou, of San Marcos, California, sold two properties at 124 Main St. to Edward Closuit, of Osprey, for $515,000. The first property was built in 1945, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,641 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 776 square feet of living area. They sold for $291,900 in 2018.

Bay Street

Alan Ritsema, of Osprey, sold two properties at 688 E. Bay St. to Qi Xin Chen and Ngoc Tram Nguyen, of Osprey, for $499,000. The first property was built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,266 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1940, it has one bedroom, one bath and 464 square feet of living area. They sold for $317,000 in 2016.

NOKOMIS

Mission Estates

WRJ Investments LLC sold the home at 2439 Sonoma Drive to Tara Bloom, of Nokomis, for $665,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,052 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2017.

Sorrento East

JH Repair Inc. sold the home at 201 Giotto Drive to James Von Hubertz, of Nokomis, for $447,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,864 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,000 in 2020.