Laura Cimador-Gowdy creates her masterpiece during the Siesta Key Crystal Classic competition. (Photos by Dariela Delgado)

Siesta Key Crystal Classic awakens Sarasota's inner child

Abigal Falls, Addison Pote, Charlotte Pote, Amelia Falls participated in the Amateur Sand Competition.

Terri, Steve, and Laura Jeffcoat participated in the Amateur Sand Competition.

Maxim Gazendam won first place with with sculpture, "Home is a State of Mind."

Dan Belcher and Karen Fralich won first place in the doubles category with their "Viking King" Sculpture.

Amanda Bolduc creates her delicate masterpiece.

Amanda Bolduc creates this fragile masterpiece.

Christy Atkinson and Amazin' Walter MacDonald focus on being gentle with their hands.

Craig Mutch takes a step back to look at his sculpture.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

Many of the sand sculptures were lit with colored lights on Saturday night.

The annual sand sculpting festival brought in friendly competition and drew in thousands of visitors.
by: Dariela Delgado Community Reporter

Siesta Key Crystal Classic invited Sarasota locals and visitors over the weekend out to Siesta Beach to watch and admire master sand sculptures create their delicate masterpiece in real time.

Due to inclement weather, the festival ran for only three days this year. However, this did not faze the artists or the visitors. The friendly competition brought in 23 sculptors to create their art from Saturday to Sunday.

"It's a challenge. It's a chance to test yourself," sand sculptor Laura Cimador-Gowdy said. 

"All the people give you energy," sculptor Wilfred Stijer said. "The people wander around and give you good energy."

The sculptures were displayed with colored lights on Saturday night.

Dan Belcher and Karen Fralich won first place in the doubles category with their "Viking King" sculpture. Maxim Gazendam won first place in the solo category with his "Home is a State of Mind" sculpture.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

