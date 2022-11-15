Siesta Key Crystal Classic awakens Sarasota's inner child

Siesta Key Crystal Classic invited Sarasota locals and visitors over the weekend out to Siesta Beach to watch and admire master sand sculptures create their delicate masterpiece in real time.

Due to inclement weather, the festival ran for only three days this year. However, this did not faze the artists or the visitors. The friendly competition brought in 23 sculptors to create their art from Saturday to Sunday.

"It's a challenge. It's a chance to test yourself," sand sculptor Laura Cimador-Gowdy said.

"All the people give you energy," sculptor Wilfred Stijer said. "The people wander around and give you good energy."

The sculptures were displayed with colored lights on Saturday night.

Dan Belcher and Karen Fralich won first place in the doubles category with their "Viking King" sculpture. Maxim Gazendam won first place in the solo category with his "Home is a State of Mind" sculpture.