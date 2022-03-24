A home in Siesta Beach tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Lawrence Michael Hersom and Cindy Ann Hersom, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5175 Oxford Drive to Stephen McKersie, of Ontario, Canada, for $2,995,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,309 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 2010.

SARASOTA

Majestic Bay

Patricia Golddwater, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 101 condominium at 258 Golden Gate Point to Craig Fitz and Gail Germain Fitz, trustees, of Sarasota, for $2,375,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,703 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,185,000 in 2017.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA The BLVD: $2.7 million Michael Charles Eden and Sandra Deanne Eden, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 804 condominium at 540 N. Tamiami Trail to Joshua Johnson, of Bel Air, Maryland, for $2.7 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,676 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.15 million in 2021. PALMER RANCH Turtle Rock: $761,200 Jitka Kerle, of Prague, Czech Republic, sold the home at 5128 Timber Chase Way to Jason and Andrea Phillipps, of Sarasota, for $761,200. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,976 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2007. OSPREY Oaks II: $1.35 million Dale Nees, Michael Nees and Tamara Wadhams, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 888 Mac Ewen Drive to Richard Krueger, of Boston, for $1.35 million. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,476 square feet of living area. NOKOMIS Calusa Lakes: $675,000 Lillian Creal, trustee, of Coldwater, Michigan, sold the home at 2099 Timucua Trail to James and Julianne Hock, of Nokomis, for $675,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,319 square feet of living area. It sold for $269,900 in 1997.

McIntyre-Wilson-Potters

Linda Twill, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1666 Arlington St. to Southern Sunset Investors LLC for $2 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,725 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in 2010.

Risdon on 5th

Frank and Linda Onimus, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 1350 Fifth St. to Steven and Melanie Harris, of Pittsburgh, for $1,495,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $873,300 in 2019.

G&G Sarasota Retreat sold the Unit 305 condominium at 1350 Fifth St. to Loren Cook, of Houston, Texas, for $1.4 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $799,000 in 2020.

Burns Realty Co.

Shani Thimm and Kelley Ferguson, of Mars Hills, North Carolina, sold three properties at 1631 Laurel St., 403 Rawls Ave. and 1638 Dolphin St. to Jeffrey Guy LaBelle and Nicole LaBelle, of Sarasota, for $1.48 million. The property at 1631 Laurel St. was built in 1916, it has four bedrooms, five baths and 2,994 square feet of living area. The property at 403 Rawls Ave. was built in 1923, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 924 square feet of living area. The property at 1638 Dolphin St. was built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. They sold for $650,000 in 2010.

Ridgewood

Mission Property Partners LLC sold the home at 2324 Florinda St. to Eric and Lindsey Seminara, of Sarasota, for $1,415,000. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,905 square feet of living area.

South Highland

Thomas Joseph sold the home at 1801 Worrington St. to Raven Rock 941 LLC for $1.4 million. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,619 square feet of living area. It sold for $665,000 in 2019.

Fred and Lucia Carcamo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1807 Robinhood St. to George and Angela Gentsaryuk, of Auburn, Washington, for $1,055,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths and 2,521 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 720 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Carol Jeffrey, of Sarasota, for $1.02 million. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,849 square feet of living area. It sold for $923,000 in 2019.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 224 condominium at to Martin Portnoy and Alan Summers, of Sarasota, for $863,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $795,000 in 2021.

La Linda Terrace

Norwood Restoration Group Inc. sold the home at 2240 Arlington St. to Jared Borg and Candace Hrelec, of Cleveland, for $1.01 million. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,184 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2021.

Valencia Rosemary Place Townhomes

Yong Xiao and Jiuyin Hu, of Orlando, sold their home at 1258 May Lane to Katherine Sekowski, of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, for $975,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,291 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,100 in 2019.

Embassy House

Lisa Tichenor sold the Unit 1102 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Richard Alan Gavigan, of Linthicum, Maryland, for $920,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,000 in 2017.

1350 Main Residential

William and Elisa Spence, trustees, of Lexington, Massachusetts, sold the Unit 1201 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Jay and Linda Dockendorff, trustees, of Sarasota, for $890,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,364 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2019.

Alexander Iskander sold his Unit 804 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Alan and Stephanie Hills, of Sarasota, for $880,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2020.

Floyd & Cameron

Ishmael Katz, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1891 Prospect St. to Drew Hawk, of Clarion, Pennsylvania, for $780,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,091 square feet of living area. It sold for $77,000 in 1997.

Pine Shores Estates

Tod Simonson, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6031 Hollywood Blvd. to Valdir Barion and Carolina Siqueira, of Park Ridge, Illinois, for $770,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,016 square feet of living area. It sold for $387,500 in 2018.

Brett Wallin, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6304 Brentwood Ave. to Sunny Oasis LLC for $515,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,992 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,500 in 2007.

Bay Haven

Patrick Ford and Holly Cita sold their home at 867 Virginia Drive to Terrace and Lisa O’Hara, of Sarasota, for $730,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,713 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2003.

Rivo at Ringling

Raymond and Maralyn Morrissey, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 712 condominium at 1771 Ringlng Blvd. to Joseph Wahler, trustee, of Sarasota, for $680,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,483 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2018.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Daniel Villaveces, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1857 Mid Ocean Circle to Benco Properties LLC for $660,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,703 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2017.

One Hundred Central

Thomas Richards, of Henderson, Nevada, sold his Unit C618 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Michael Elgart and Nina Belenkiy, of Wayne, New Jersey, for $650,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,114 square feet of living area. It sold for $462,500 in 2017.

Sapphire Heights

Nazli Elsorour Inc. sold the home at 4917 Remington Drive to Vincent Panico and Derrick Czapla, of Kildeer, Illinois, for $615,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,060 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 2016.

Schooner Bay

Southern Customs Design Build LLC sold the Unit 6614 condominium at 6614 Schooner Bay Circle to Stuart and Darlene Gamble, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,860 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2002.

Gulf Gate East

MS King LLC sold the home at 3696 Kingston Blvd. to Thomas Molnar and Shihong Ying, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,992 square feet of living area. It sold for $247,000 in 2014.

South Gate

Alan Thorpe and Laura Rafferty sold their home at 3232 Duncan Way to Andrew and Margaret Ann Silwanowicz, of Sarasota, for $559,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,955 square feet of living area. It sold for $161,000 in 2010.

Anne Dufrene, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2705 Sunnyside St. to Millennium Trust Co. LLC for $487,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,671 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2018.

Kyle Kellogg, of Bradenton, sold his home at 3246 Elmore Place to Edward Rumzis and Andrea Azem, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,144 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2015.

Indian Beach

Phillip Buri and Lana Potts-Buri, of Sarasota, sold their home at 662 41st St. to G&R BROS. 662 LLC for $550,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 942 square feet of living area. It sold for $114,000 in 2006.

Orange Park

Daya Assets LLC sold the home at 2446 Grove St. to Peter Muthwill, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2019.

Virginia Heights

Michael Burchette, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2825 Jamaica St. to John and Jamie Dwayer, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 1976, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,676 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2018.

Pinehurst Park

Insideout Properties LLC sold the home at 2233 Hively St. to Adam and Faith Schlabach, of Akron, Ohio, for $477,000. Built in 1945, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,982 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 2021.

Flora Villa

Mark Kach, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4518 Nelson Ave. to Juan Gomez, of Sarasota, for $442,000. Built in 1977, it has five bedrooms, two baths and 1,404 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 2004.

Bellflower Gardens

Ian and Doris Grant, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 4430 Alhambra Ave. to Margaret Kercher, of Nashville, Tennessee, for $440,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,305 square feet of living area. It sold for $95,000 in 2001.

Broadway Promenade

Karla Schwarz, trustee, of Warrenville, Illinois, sold the Unit 1208 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Erica Lynn Gause and Thomas Kelly Gause, of Zionsville, Indiana, for $425,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 985 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2019.

Sunnyside Lake

Kevin Robbins, Dayton Drew Russell and Dayton David Russell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5723 Nutmeg Ave. to Robert Duncan, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,458 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 2015.

SIESTA KEY

Stevens

BeHappyPools LLC sold the home at 9119 Midnight Pass Road to MRP Properties Sarasota III LLC for $2,075,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.05 million in 2020.

El Presidente

Greggory and Teena Kite, trustees, sold the Unit 107 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to Dana Real Estate LLC for $1.51 million. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,318 square feet of living area. It sold for $845,000 in 2013.

Crescent Arms

Donald Weigel, of Meredith, New Hampshire, sold his Unit 704-N condominium at 6310 Midnight Pass Road to SKCA704-N LLC for $1.2 million. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,166 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.1 million in 2005.

Siesta’s Bayside

Equity Trust Co. as Custodian FBO IRA Account #200216004, Equity Trust Co. as Custodian FBO IRA Account #200216005, Equity Trust Co. as Custodian FBO IRA Account #200216006, Equity Trust Co. as Custodian FBO IRA Account #200220096 and Premier Capital Properties Inc. sold the home at 722 Siesta Key Circle to Dockside Homes LLC for $1.16 million. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,869 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,237,500 in 2005.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Stuart and Darlene Gamble sold their Unit 407 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to Grant Faris and Marilyn Jane Faris, of Franklin, Tennessee, for $725,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2021.

Sandy Cove

Sunset Boulevard 203 LLC sold the Unit 10-2SE condominium at 22 Sandy Cove Road to Andrew James Bolwell and Reija Hannele Bolwell, of Santa Cruz, California, for $630,000. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 532 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2013.

Midnight Cove II

Marilyn Sell, of Southlake, Texas, sold her Unit 533 condominium at 1500 Cove II Place to Ralph and Dolores Cunningham, of Grosse Ile, Michigan, for $600,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,500 in 1997.

Tortuga Beach

Silvestre and Maria Fantauzzo, of Wood Dale, Illinois, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 8750 Midnight Pass Road to Nina and Alfredo Figueroa, of Grove City, Ohio, for $535,000. Built in 1980, it has one bedroom, one bath and 800 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2017.

Gulf and Bay Club Bayside

Reinhard Paur, of Wolfgang, Austria, sold the Unit 1293-D condominium at 1293 Siesta Bayside Drive to James and Marguerite Hastings, of Fairfield, Connecticut, for $530,500. Built in 1988, it has one bedroom, one bath and 959 square feet of living area. It sold for $141,500 in 2001.

Vista Hermosa

Daniel and Tara Bussett, of Philadelphia, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 110 Vista Hermosa Circle to Nancy Unsworth, trustee, of Heath, Texas, for $463,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2009.

PALMER RANCH

Marbella

Angela and Matthew Massruha, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4104 Via Mirada to Floyd Schwade and Kathleen Schwade, trustees, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, for $639,100. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,266 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2012.

Fairway Woods

Gail Perrella, trustee, of Plantsville, Connecticut, sold the Unit 506 condominium at 7611 Fairway Woods Drive to Joseph Andrew Ferroni and Marianne Frances Ferroni, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,749 square feet of living area. It sold for $208,000 in 2003.

Ross and Kathi Buchholz, of Newtonville, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 7600 Fairway Woods Drive to Jannelle Brainard and Halie Hoku, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,956 square feet of living area. It sold for $153,000 in 2012.

Isles of Sarasota

CBJ Associates LLC sold the home at 1425 Burgos Drive to Belvain of Sarasota LLC for $425,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,900 in 2006.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Christopher Cortman, of Venice, and Stephanie Delaney, of N. Venice, sold their home at 211 Saratoga Court to Thomas Hodapp and Suzann Redding, of Osprey, for $1.15 million. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,814 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,000 in 1994.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Phillip and Cheryl Weiss, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 11 Landlubber Lane to Paul and Karen Carlson, of Osprey, for $1.25 million. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,319 square feet of living area. It sold for $785,000 in 2016.

Patricia Wagner and Frank and Yaneidy Swanson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1321 Southbay Drive to Trent and Amanda Narra, of Osprey, for $945,000. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,974 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2017.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Three Diamond Corp. sold the Unit 801 condominium at 385 N. Point Road to Bernice Singleton, trustee, of Osprey, for $1.22 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,029 square feet of living area. It sold for $755,000 in 2000.

James Joseph Baldino, trustee, of Cumberland, Maine, sold the Unit 903 condominium at 401 N. Point Road to Michael Bolen and Nicole Meyer, of Philadelphia, for $900,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,203 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in 2005.

Sorrento Shores

John Fabian and Alison Ringholz, of Osprey, sold their home at 365 S. Shore Drive to Robin Garner Kalley and Andrew Adam Kalley, of Venice, for $1.2 million. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,824 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 2017.

Oak Creek

Southern Customs Design Build LLC sold the home at 50 N. Creek Lane to Ronald Posner and Donna Jean Posner, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,106 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2021.

Bay Pointe Vista

George and Bernice Singleton, of Osprey, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 232 Hidden Bay Drive to Dale and Mary Nees, of Osprey, for $630,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,000 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2015.

Rivendell

Judy Weiser, of Osprey, sold her home at 701 Crane Prairie Way to Huy Anh Vuong and Quyen Thi Nguyen, of Osprey, for $540,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $218,200 in 2001.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento East

Beacon Properties of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 204 Monet Drive to MJK Pearl Inn LLC for $465,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,784 square feet of living area. It sold for $109,500 in 2012.

John and Ronda Toms, of Venice, sold their home at 413 W. Rossetti Drive to Anthony Dean Miller and Julie Miller, of Nokomis, for $400,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,633 square feet of living area. It sold for $138,000 in 1997.