Set for a great game in Lakewood Ranch

Gates Creek's Chloe Adams and Mill Creek's Jade Voorhees played volleyball for the first time during the Lakewood Ranch Community Activities offering of Kids Volleyball April 24.

After an hour, Adams, 11, and Voorhees, 12, were able to pass the volleyball back and forth to one another seven times before the ball fell.

Adams and Voorhees, along with Central Park's Aunders Lyon and Connor Biegel, who are both 7, learned the basics of volleyball including setting, passing and hitting during Kids Volleyball at Greenbrook Adventure Park.

Voorhees and Adams both said they attended the volleyball practice because they wanted to learn about the sport.