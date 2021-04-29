 Skip to main content
Central Park's Aunders Lyon and Connor Biegel, who are both 7, practice smacking the ball with wide palms.

Set for a great game in Lakewood Ranch

Central Park's Aunders Lyon and Connor Biegel, who are both 7, practice smacking the ball with wide palms.

Volleyball Coach Hayley Buchanan shows Central Park's Aunders Lyon and Connor Biegel, who are both 7, how high they should toss the ball to set themselves up to pass the ball.

Volleyball Coach Hayley Buchanan shows Central Park's Aunders Lyon and Connor Biegel, who are both 7, how high they should toss the ball to set themselves up to pass the ball.

Gates Creek Chloe Adams, who is 11, prepares to practice passing the ball.

Gates Creek Chloe Adams, who is 11, prepares to practice passing the ball.

Volleyball Coach Hayley Buchanan shows the kids how to place their arms to pass the volleyball.

Volleyball Coach Hayley Buchanan shows the kids how to place their arms to pass the volleyball.

Central Park's Aunders Lyon, 7, takes a turn practicing passing the ball before Central Park's Connor Biegel, 7, tries to pass the ball.

Central Park's Aunders Lyon, 7, takes a turn practicing passing the ball before Central Park's Connor Biegel, 7, tries to pass the ball.

Central Park's Aunders Lyon, 7, listens as volleyball Coach Hayley Buchanan shows him where he wants the ball to hit his arms so he can have control over the direction of his pass.

Central Park's Aunders Lyon, 7, listens as volleyball Coach Hayley Buchanan shows him where he wants the ball to hit his arms so he can have control over the direction of his pass.

Mill Creek's Jade Voorhees, 12, passes the volleyball to a partner.

Mill Creek's Jade Voorhees, 12, passes the volleyball to a partner.

Central Park's Aunders Lyon, 7, sets the ball to try to get it over the net.

Central Park's Aunders Lyon, 7, sets the ball to try to get it over the net.

Gates Creek's Chloe Adams, 11, perfectly sets a ball over the net.

Gates Creek's Chloe Adams, 11, perfectly sets a ball over the net.

Mill Creek's Jade Voorhees, 12, practices setting.

Mill Creek's Jade Voorhees, 12, practices setting.

Central Park's Aunders Lyon and Connor Biegel, who are both 7, Mill Creek's Jade Voorhees, 12, and Gates Creek's Chloe Adams, 11, stand in line to practice hitting the ball over the net.

Central Park's Aunders Lyon and Connor Biegel, who are both 7, Mill Creek's Jade Voorhees, 12, and Gates Creek's Chloe Adams, 11, stand in line to practice hitting the ball over the net.

Central Park's Aunders Lyon, 7, gets better at passing the ball as time goes on.

Central Park's Aunders Lyon, 7, gets better at passing the ball as time goes on.

Kids learn setting, passing and hitting during at Greenbrook Adventure Park.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Gates Creek's Chloe Adams and Mill Creek's Jade Voorhees played volleyball for the first time during the Lakewood Ranch Community Activities offering of Kids Volleyball April 24. 

After an hour, Adams, 11, and Voorhees, 12, were able to pass the volleyball back and forth to one another seven times before the ball fell.

Adams and Voorhees, along with Central Park's Aunders Lyon and Connor Biegel, who are both 7, learned the basics of volleyball including setting, passing and hitting during Kids Volleyball at Greenbrook Adventure Park. 

Voorhees and Adams both said they attended the volleyball practice because they wanted to learn about the sport.

