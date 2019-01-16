Seaplace residents put new clubhouse to good use

It’s safe to say Seaplace residents are enjoying their new clubhouse.

On Jan. 16, residents gathered in the renovated clubhouse for a cocktail party complete with hors d'oeuvres and plenty of time to scope out the renovations.

In August, renovations began on the complex’s cubhouse. In early January, the renovations were complete. The clubhouses’ walls were painted a dark blue/gray color and the furniture was update. The kitchen and the library swapped places as well.