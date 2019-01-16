 Skip to main content
Nancy Goldman, Gail Ashley and Temple St. Clair

Seaplace residents put new clubhouse to good use

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019

The new clubhouse was finished in early January.

Angie Garbarino and Virginia Kelly

Sal Lauro and Gino Del Pup

Mary Ann Shapard and Kay Allen

Bill Deskus, Wendy Cichowski and Jim Diener

Chris Goodwin, Howard Bushin and Al and Fran Tripodi

Jerry Rosenthal and Ed Levin

Lois Bauman and Eleanor Karnell

Ann Machan and Arlene and Jerry Schwartz

The clubhouse renovations began in August and were completed in the beginning of January.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

It’s safe to say Seaplace residents are enjoying their new clubhouse.

On Jan. 16, residents gathered in the renovated clubhouse for a cocktail party complete with hors d'oeuvres and plenty of time to scope out the renovations.

In August, renovations began on the complex’s cubhouse. In early January, the renovations were complete. The clubhouses’ walls were painted a dark blue/gray color and the furniture was update. The kitchen and the library swapped places as well.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

