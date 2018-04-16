 Skip to main content
SCAD survivor Shawn Sherlock celebrates reaching the finish line.

SCADaddle 5K raises awareness for heart condition affecting healthy women

SCAD survivor Shawn Sherlock celebrates reaching the finish line.

Aiden Sherlock, whose mom is a SCAD survivor, reaches the finish line.

Aiden Sherlock, whose mom is a SCAD survivor, reaches the finish line.

Aiden and Shawn Sherlock

Aiden and Shawn Sherlock

Tracee Murphy awards women's 5K first place winner, Christine Keller.

Tracee Murphy awards women's 5K first place winner, Christine Keller.

Christine Keller took first place for the women during the 5K.

Christine Keller took first place for the women during the 5K.

Tracee Murphy hands out awards to winners.

Tracee Murphy hands out awards to winners.

The kids fun run concluded the event.

The kids fun run concluded the event.

Madeline Conger, Liza Friedman and Shane Sherlock make hearts in support of SCAD survivors.

Madeline Conger, Liza Friedman and Shane Sherlock make hearts in support of SCAD survivors.

Shane Sherlock stretches before the kids fun run.

Shane Sherlock stretches before the kids fun run.

Charlotte Tommey with her dog, Lilly, and Kate Daust

Charlotte Tommey with her dog, Lilly, and Kate Daust

Jim, Colleen and Anne Westman near the finish line.

Jim, Colleen and Anne Westman near the finish line.

Nick Aguila, Stuart Brown, Jackson Brown and Ryan Diaz

Nick Aguila, Stuart Brown, Jackson Brown and Ryan Diaz

Eve Davis and Riley Friday

Eve Davis and Riley Friday

Joan Hilson, Marie Cross, Dan Hilson and Bill Cross

Joan Hilson, Marie Cross, Dan Hilson and Bill Cross

Brandon Zakeri and Hannah Gelfant

Brandon Zakeri and Hannah Gelfant

Event organizer Tracee Murphy, Patty Gerhart and Cherly Evans

Event organizer Tracee Murphy, Patty Gerhart and Cherly Evans

The first ever Southwest Florida 5K SCADaddle for Research brought survivors and supporters together to raise money for research.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Survivors of spontaneous coronary artery dissection, or SCAD, and their supporters gathered at Payne Park in downtown Sarasota for the Southwest Florida 5K SCADaddle for Research on April 14 to raise awareness about the little-known condition.

SCAD occurs when a tear forms in one of the blood vessels in the heart, causing a heart attack. According to SCAD Research, SCAD is the number one cause of a heart attack in women under 50 who are often healthy and don’t have risk factors for heart problems.

“Today, you only see four of us that are survivors, which speaks volumes because over 85% that have this die,” said Sherlock. “If you asked anyone of us why we think have this, we all couldn't give you a definite answer because there's so much to be known. Doing stuff like this is a great start to the get the word out.”

Sherlock said the event was also an opportunity to meet other SCAD survivors, including the event’s organizer, Tracee Murphy. 

“We’ve all been through the same struggles, and we all came out ahead of it,” Sherlock said. “Hopefully, we can help make a difference.”

The event, which featured a silent auction, 5K race and kids fun run, raised $25,000 for SCAD Research, a grassroots organization dedicated to raising funds for research on SCAD. 

 

 

 

 

 

