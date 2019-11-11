Sarasota's Veterans Day parade salutes those who served

Main Street was a blur of red, white and blue on Nov. 11 as Sarasota residents lined the streets for the annual Sarasota Veterans Day Parade.

American Legion members, high school marching bands and organizations dedicated to veterans from around the Sarasota area were just some of the participants in the parade. This year's theme was “All Gave Some … Some Gave All … We May Not Know Them All … We Owe Them All.”

The parade culminated at J.D. Hamel Park to recognize the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month when the armistice was signed in 1918, which ended World War I. Retired U.S. Army Col. Michael P. Ryan, who served 10 years as senior Army instructor at Sarasota Military Academy, was the featured guest speaker.