Ryan Praerke and Kendra Simpkins, co-founders of Operation Warrior Resolution.

Sarasota's Veterans Day parade salutes those who served

Ryan Praerke and Kendra Simpkins, co-founders of Operation Warrior Resolution.

Harry Knarr is a World War II veteran.

Harry Knarr is a World War II veteran.

Bella Montiel, 2, waits for the parade to begin.

Bella Montiel, 2, waits for the parade to begin.

Dolores and Clifton Worth

Dolores and Clifton Worth

Amy Schlaf is a World War II veteran.

Amy Schlaf is a World War II veteran.

Aiden Elbon, Ethan Elbon, Charles Brownell and Bennett Nissley

Aiden Elbon, Ethan Elbon, Charles Brownell and Bennett Nissley

The Sara De Soto Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution

The Sara De Soto Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution

Gordon Gage and Richard Longridge from American Legion Post 30 wait for the parade to begin.

Gordon Gage and Richard Longridge from American Legion Post 30 wait for the parade to begin.

Julia Stochl, 8, sports a red flower crown to complete her red, white and blue outfit.

Julia Stochl, 8, sports a red flower crown to complete her red, white and blue outfit.

Leona Dilliplane and Edward Albrecht

Leona Dilliplane and Edward Albrecht

Members of Chapter 97 of the Disabled American Veterans.

Members of Chapter 97 of the Disabled American Veterans.

The Sarasota County Fire Department helped start the parade.

The Sarasota County Fire Department helped start the parade.

Julia Stochl, 8, waves her flag as the parade goes by.

Julia Stochl, 8, waves her flag as the parade goes by.

Lily Gilber, 10, Indy Rodriguez, 10, Grace Gilbert, 8, and Jazzi Goodson, 6

Lily Gilber, 10, Indy Rodriguez, 10, Grace Gilbert, 8, and Jazzi Goodson, 6

American Legion Post 30 includes a baton twirler on a unicycle in its part of the parade.

American Legion Post 30 includes a baton twirler on a unicycle in its part of the parade.

Members of American Legion Post 3233 march in the parade.

Members of American Legion Post 3233 march in the parade.

Sarasota Military Academy Prep Middle School students march in the parade.

Sarasota Military Academy Prep Middle School students march in the parade.

Military Police veterans wave to the crowd.

Military Police veterans wave to the crowd.

Members of the American Legion Post 266 ride through the parade on motorcycles.

Members of the American Legion Post 266 ride through the parade on motorcycles.

Members of the Riverview High School Kiltie marching band prepare for the parade.

Members of the Riverview High School Kiltie marching band prepare for the parade.

Rocky the Bull, University of South Florida mascot, joins the parade.

Rocky the Bull, University of South Florida mascot, joins the parade.

Dorothy Dorsett, 93, and Sophia Grace, 2.

Dorothy Dorsett, 93, and Sophia Grace, 2.

Santa Claus caught a ride along the parade route.

Santa Claus caught a ride along the parade route.

Members of the Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office walk in the parade.

Members of the Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office walk in the parade.

The Sarasota Police Department led the way down Main Street.

The Sarasota Police Department led the way down Main Street.

The Sarasota Military Academy band marches in the parade.

The Sarasota Military Academy band marches in the parade.

A member of Valued Vets waves to the crowd.

A member of Valued Vets waves to the crowd.

Members of the Vietnam Brotherhood drive down Main Street.

Members of the Vietnam Brotherhood drive down Main Street.

Young and old take part in the annual celebration of veterans.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Main Street was a blur of red, white and blue on Nov. 11 as Sarasota residents lined the streets for the annual Sarasota Veterans Day Parade.

American Legion members, high school marching bands and organizations dedicated to veterans from around the Sarasota area were just some of the participants in the parade. This year's theme was “All Gave Some … Some Gave All … We May Not Know Them All … We Owe Them All.”

The parade culminated at J.D. Hamel Park to recognize the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month when the armistice was signed in 1918, which ended World War I. Retired U.S. Army Col. Michael P. Ryan, who served 10 years as senior Army instructor at Sarasota Military Academy, was the featured guest speaker.

