Susan Cavanaugh and Dianna Manoogian

Sarasota women to give away $228,000 in grants

Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019

Aleksandra Hoddinott and Birgit Sroka

Stacie Nevelus and Sarah Nevelus

Kristin Holm, Colleen Finnegan and Kelley Hannan

Impact 100 SRQ used pink and white to decorate their big reveal event.

Founding members of the Impact 100 SRQ is giving away $228,000 in grants.

Jean O'Hara and Tonya Gowan

Heather Rippy and Michelle Fisher

Vicki Drown, Cheryl Ballinger, Donna Silvestri and Karen Johnson

The pink and white cupcakes were served at the event.

Sarah Lodge, Kim Cornetet and Britt Riner

Ryndie Brusco and Traci Douberly

Audria Piekarz, President Jane Watt and Lael Hazan

The Impact 100 SRQ will give away their grants on Nov. 3.

The money will be split into two grants of $114,000.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Impact 100 SRQ is making a huge impact on the nonprofits in the area.

After fundraising and gaining founding members, the Impact 100 women announced on March 7 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing that they had raised $228,000 in grants. The grants, which nonprofits can begin applying for in April, will be given away on Nov. 3. Nonprofits can apply at impact100srq.org.

The $228,000 will be split into two $114,000 grants. 

The event was decorated with pink and white, with pink cupcakes and pink dresses painting Gold Coast Eagle Distributing in a new light. 

