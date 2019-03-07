Sarasota women to give away $228,000 in grants

The money will be split into two grants of $114,000.
Impact 100 SRQ is making a huge impact on the nonprofits in the area.
After fundraising and gaining founding members, the Impact 100 women announced on March 7 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing that they had raised $228,000 in grants. The grants, which nonprofits can begin applying for in April, will be given away on Nov. 3. Nonprofits can apply at impact100srq.org.
The $228,000 will be split into two $114,000 grants.
The event was decorated with pink and white, with pink cupcakes and pink dresses painting Gold Coast Eagle Distributing in a new light.