Sarasota women to give away $228,000 in grants

Impact 100 SRQ is making a huge impact on the nonprofits in the area.

After fundraising and gaining founding members, the Impact 100 women announced on March 7 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing that they had raised $228,000 in grants. The grants, which nonprofits can begin applying for in April, will be given away on Nov. 3. Nonprofits can apply at impact100srq.org.

The $228,000 will be split into two $114,000 grants.

The event was decorated with pink and white, with pink cupcakes and pink dresses painting Gold Coast Eagle Distributing in a new light.