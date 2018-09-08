Sarasota runners have sweet treat at Donut Run

Lakewood Ranch’s Nick Bonnici succumbed to peer pressure Sept. 8, but at least there was a tasty consequence.

After finishing a 3.1-mile run at Nathan Benderson Park, Bonnici grabbed a box of Dunkin’ Donuts doughnuts, ran to a table and began to eat the six glazed treats inside. It was 32 minutes into The Half Dozen Donut Run when Bonnici started on his fourth doughnut.

“It’s better than the first one,” he said of how the doughnuts felt going doing. “I’m worried about the second half (of the run).”

As soon as he finished eating, he was off to finish the run, created to raise awareness of apraxia, a neurological condition that affects motor movements and speech. He also was chasing his friend, Corey Peyerk, who had challenged him to the race. Peyerk took first place overall for the Half Dozen Donut Run.

About 100 runners participated in Half Dozen Donut Run and another 200 completed either a regular 5K or 10K without a break for doughnuts.

After the race, participants enjoyed food from Max’s Table and Modern Events and beer from Oak and Stone restaurant. It raised about $5,000 for the cause.

Students from the Music Compound also provided live music for the event.