Bradenton's Kelly Petrosino squishes three doughnuts together in hopes creating one larger doughnut will go down easier. "I hope this headband is worth it," she said of the prize.

Sarasota runners have sweet treat at Donut Run

Saturday, Sep. 8, 2018

Pat and Jamie Brester, of Sarasota, ran alongside their children, Jaxon and Jadyn. They weren't worried about getting sick. "We're not worried about winning," Jamie Brester said of making good time.

Hadley Wintrhop supports his fiance Courtney Ellison, of Lakewood Ranch. She did the 5K. "I don't think eating doughnuts and running is a good idea for me," Ellison said.

Local Dunkin' Donuts franchisees Tom Daly and Greg O'Neill doled out about 2,000 doughnuts for the event. Although 10K Donut Run runners ate plain glazed doughnuts during the race, guests eating post-race doughnuts got a variety.

Punta Gorda residents Gian Gunderson, Melody Burt and Jennifer Carrico ordered T-shirts special for the race, even though they ran the normal 5K.

River Place resident Shawna Brown and her friend Karen Wincey, of Englewood, attended college together at University of South Florida.

Joanna Davis, of Venice, ran the 5K with her son, Reece Lanum, 9. They have friends with apraxia.

Co-race director Kelli Jaco, who owns Jaco Boxing & Fitness, tells runners about the course.

Sarasota's Michelle Spencer ordered her doughnut-themed tutu online "for fun."

Volunteers Mark and Kaley Jackson prepare to dole out mid-race doughnuts.

Lakewood Ranch High School's Camilla Brummell sings "Havana" while Tommy Lelyo plays the keys. They are students at Music Compound and provided live entertainment for the event.

Runs make their way across the attenuation bridge and prepare to complete the first half of the 10K.

Half Dozen Donut Run competitor Dani Williams won first in the overall women's category.

Lakewood Ranch's Nick Bonnici said the mid-race doughnuts became easier to eat after he got past the first two.

Lakewood Ranch's Matthew Farhat Jr. shows off his empty mid-race doughnut box. After the run, he said the doughnuts gave him a "boost of energy" and he felt great.

Palmer Ranch's Caitlyn McGill sits to eat her six doughnuts as her four children and husband watch with interest.

Ashley Hernandez, of Sarasota, said she already felt "sick" as she ate her fourth mid-race doughnut.

Sarasota's Kim Gibbens, Rachel Hollingsworth, Tonia Hutchinson and Jodi Perri preferred to eat their doughnuts after finishing their runs.

Lakewood Ranch's Tommy Klauber and friend Susan Farhat had planned to run the Ringling Bridge, but did the Donut Run instead. They completed the doughnut-less 5K.

Corey Peyerk was the overall men's winner for the Half Dozen Donut Run.

About 300 runners participated The Half Dozen Donut Run to raise awareness about apraxia.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch’s Nick Bonnici succumbed to peer pressure Sept. 8, but at least there was a tasty consequence.

After finishing a 3.1-mile run at Nathan Benderson Park, Bonnici grabbed a box of Dunkin’ Donuts doughnuts, ran to a table and began to eat the six glazed treats inside. It was 32 minutes into The Half Dozen Donut Run when Bonnici started on his fourth doughnut.

“It’s better than the first one,” he said of how the doughnuts felt going doing. “I’m worried about the second half (of the run).”

As soon as he finished eating, he was off to finish the run, created to raise awareness of apraxia, a neurological condition that affects motor movements and speech. He also was chasing his friend, Corey Peyerk, who had challenged him to the race. Peyerk took first place overall for the Half Dozen Donut Run.

About 100 runners participated in Half Dozen Donut Run and another 200 completed either a regular 5K or 10K without a break for doughnuts.

After the race, participants enjoyed food from Max’s Table and Modern Events and beer from Oak and Stone restaurant. It raised about $5,000 for the cause. 

Students from the Music Compound also provided live music for the event.

