Sarasota residents walk to celebrate MLK Jr., promote unity

Community members gathered to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by participating in a Unity Walk on Jan. 15.

The walk started at the Robert L. Taylor Community Center and went about a mile to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, on Cocoanut Avenue. Residents of all ages came out to show their support.

Presented by the MLK Celebration Committee, the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee and Temple Emanu-el, the walk was part of the 37th annual celebration of MLK Jr.'s life and work. Before the Unity Walk was a breakfast at the community center, the proceeds from which went to a scholarship in MLK Jr.’s name. Afterward was a celebration in the park that included food, entertainment and community booths.