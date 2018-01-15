 Skip to main content
Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddi and Commissioner Willie Charles Shaw started the Unity Walk off with a prayer.

Sarasota residents walk to celebrate MLK Jr., promote unity

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018

Eddy and Eddy Jr. Navarro, Adriana Maldonado and Natalia Navarro

Ariel Samedi, Gevynn Cisneros and Anastasia Samedi

The walk started at the Robert L. Taylor Community Center, then went down Osprey Avenue to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to get to the park.

People of all ages joined the walk, including the Booker High School basketball team, cheerleading squad and ROTC, and several city commissioners.

Booker High cheerleaders helped lead walkers.

Diane Desenberg and Arlene Sweeting

Rohki Williams, Teniya Sanders and Amy Storey

Deidra Zee and Shelby Statham

Barry Berber and Donald Malawsky

Stacey Staub and her dog, Fionn

The walk was part of the 37th annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
by: Cassidy Alexander Staff Writer

Community members gathered to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by participating in a Unity Walk on Jan. 15.

The walk started at the Robert L. Taylor Community Center and went about a mile to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, on Cocoanut Avenue. Residents of all ages came out to show their support.

Presented by the MLK Celebration Committee, the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee and Temple Emanu-el, the walk was part of the 37th annual celebration of MLK Jr.'s life and work. Before the Unity Walk was a breakfast at the community center, the proceeds from which went to a scholarship in MLK Jr.’s name. Afterward was a celebration in the park that included food, entertainment and community booths.

 

