 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The racers got started at 6:30 a.m.

Sarasota races to the beat of the drum

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 |

The racers got started at 6:30 a.m.

Buy this Photo
There are over 3,000 people running in the 10K and half marathon.

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 |

There are over 3,000 people running in the 10K and half marathon.

Buy this Photo
One of the first "bands" is this puppet show which played music while the puppets appeared to play their instruments.

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 |

One of the first "bands" is this puppet show which played music while the puppets appeared to play their instruments.

Buy this Photo
Jochen Hutzenlaub, Josh Buegner and Brianna Augustine cheer on their family member.

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 |

Jochen Hutzenlaub, Josh Buegner and Brianna Augustine cheer on their family member.

Buy this Photo
Skylar Caldwell and Chloe Wozney

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 |

Skylar Caldwell and Chloe Wozney

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Military Academy's girls lacrosse team's Bella Stowers, Victoria Morton, Frida Mandujano and Shelby Young

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 |

Sarasota Military Academy's girls lacrosse team's Bella Stowers, Victoria Morton, Frida Mandujano and Shelby Young

Buy this Photo
Rebecca Kibbe and Mary Bunecky

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 |

Rebecca Kibbe and Mary Bunecky

Buy this Photo
Racers who lagged behind didn't seem to mind.

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 |

Racers who lagged behind didn't seem to mind.

Buy this Photo
Even after the sun came up, the fog remained.

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 |

Even after the sun came up, the fog remained.

Buy this Photo
Runners were greeted with cheers from people like Mary Khoshi.

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 |

Runners were greeted with cheers from people like Mary Khoshi.

Buy this Photo
Everyone Rocks played for runners at the top of the bridge.

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 |

Everyone Rocks played for runners at the top of the bridge.

Buy this Photo
Antonia Ginsburg-Klemmt takes time out of the race to dance with a hula-hoop in front of every band.

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 |

Antonia Ginsburg-Klemmt takes time out of the race to dance with a hula-hoop in front of every band.

Buy this Photo
The band Mystery played pop-punk songs in St. Armand's Circle.

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 |

The band Mystery played pop-punk songs in St. Armand's Circle.

Buy this Photo
Joel Shoemaker and Becky Kobos rang bells for the runners.

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 |

Joel Shoemaker and Becky Kobos rang bells for the runners.

Buy this Photo
The day is dreary but the weather is perfect for running.

Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 |

The day is dreary but the weather is perfect for running.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Metro Diner's Music Half Marathon and 10K raced around Sarasota.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

The Metro Diner Music Half Marathon and Rockin' 10K filled the Sarasota Bay with the sound of local music and talent as runners raced across the Ringling Bridge in the early morning fog on Feb. 3.

The race, which started at 6:30 a.m., consisted of around 4,000 competitors, finished up around 10:30 a.m., followed by a congratulatory party at the Van Wezel. 

Tampa's Bryan Hull was the winner of the 10K race, finishing in 37 minutes and 10 seconds. The female winner of the 10K was Sarasota's Lauren Lumley, with a time of 42 minutes and 35 seconds. 

The winner of the Half Marathon was Titusville, Florida's Mason Jones with a time of 1:11:08. The female winner was Easthampton, New York's Jacqueline Willsey, with a time of 1:28:08.

Related Stories

Advertisement