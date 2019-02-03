Sarasota races to the beat of the drum

The Metro Diner Music Half Marathon and Rockin' 10K filled the Sarasota Bay with the sound of local music and talent as runners raced across the Ringling Bridge in the early morning fog on Feb. 3.

The race, which started at 6:30 a.m., consisted of around 4,000 competitors, finished up around 10:30 a.m., followed by a congratulatory party at the Van Wezel.

Tampa's Bryan Hull was the winner of the 10K race, finishing in 37 minutes and 10 seconds. The female winner of the 10K was Sarasota's Lauren Lumley, with a time of 42 minutes and 35 seconds.

The winner of the Half Marathon was Titusville, Florida's Mason Jones with a time of 1:11:08. The female winner was Easthampton, New York's Jacqueline Willsey, with a time of 1:28:08.