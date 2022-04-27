Sarasota Pen Women award annual scholarships

Put pen to paper and anything is possible. That's what 13 local students learned when they were selected for awards from the Sarasota chapter of the National League of American Pen Women. Students received their awards during a luncheon on April 27.

Students from Booker, Sarasota, Braden River, Lakewood Ranch, North Port, Pine View and Venice High Schools accepted awards from the organization, which has been giving out scholarships for more than 30 years. Betty Altman, a late longtime art member, began the tradition and her family foundation supports the art awards. The Pen Women and ABC Books support the letters awards and the music awards are supported by Halide Smith.

And the winners are... Art: Betty Altman Award of Excellence Alaya Knowlton, Booker High School Betty Altman Special Awards Tabitha Hanely, Braden River High School

Selby Sniegocki, Booker High School

Riley Karau, Booker High School

Ashlyn Kuiken, Sarasota High School Letters: Sarasota Pen Women Award of Excellence in Letters Jade McCobb-Pratt, Sarasota High School Sarasota Pen Women and ABC Books Special Awards Jaysily Martinez-Rivera, Sarasota High School

Alma Dasberg, Booker High School

Olivia Sahr, Lakewood Ranch High School

Anna Lazzara, Sarasota High School Music: Halide Smith Award of Excellence in Music Composition Haley Sprague, Venice High School

Christopher Wheaton, North Port High School (Second place)

Tina Tran, Pine View High School (Third place)

Three judges from the Pen Women chose the winners throughout the year.

"We work on this all year and it's so exciting now that we're here," letters chair Amy Elder said.

Each student got the chance to come up and present their work: The artists spoke about the technical ability and meaning behind their pieces, the writers read their works and the musicians played their compositions. Ashlyn Kuiken, a student from Sarasota High School who won a Betty Altman Special Award, used Photoshop to create a layered portrait, with the subject's face obscured and palms radiating from her body.

"I like to think this picture embodies strength and beauty," Kuiken said.