Sarasota Medieval Fair gets underway in Myakka City

People from all over the region donned their best Medieval costumes and ventured into the Woods of Mallaranny for the 17th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair Saturday in Myakka City.

Heavy rains from Friday turned the grounds muddy, but that didn't dampen the atmosphere. Live shows, like the human chess match and jousting, along with axe and knife throwing, archery, random performances and the chance to eat the traditional turkey leg, made it a day to remember.

Lakewood Ranch resident Eric Barnhart brought his sons Parker and Mason to their first Sarasota Medieval Fair. He said his children enjoyed the Wheel of Death show and the jousting. They showed off their new toy swords as he talked.

"This was just a great day of family fun," Barnhart said. "We definitely will be back next year."

Sarasota's Jasmine Dennison and Josie Golisch came in full costume. Dennison also had an artificial bird in a cage with her that was dressed for the part.

"We do this every year and we'll be back here every weekend," Dennison said between posing for pictures with other fairgoers.

Sylvie Howard and Taylor Callander, both of Sarasota, were also properly decked out for the occasion. Howard, who was wearing a costume complete with a large set of wings, was impressed with the new location of the festival.

"I love the fact that there's a lot more room out here," Howard said. "It gives it an authentic feel."

The Sarasota Medieval Fair will run on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. throughout the month of November.