Jasmine Dennison and Josie Golish, both of Sarasota, make their traditional visit to the Sarasota Medieval Fair on Saturday.

Sarasota Medieval Fair gets underway in Myakka City

Jasmine Dennison and Josie Golish, both of Sarasota, make their traditional visit to the Sarasota Medieval Fair on Saturday.

Parker and Mason Barnhart of Lakewood Ranch show off their new swords to a knight at the Sarasota Medieval Fair on Saturday.

Parker and Mason Barnhart of Lakewood Ranch show off their new swords to a knight at the Sarasota Medieval Fair on Saturday.

Bailiegh Bockover and Nick York, both of Bradenton, wear matching costumes to opening day of the Sarasota Medieval Fair.

Bailiegh Bockover and Nick York, both of Bradenton, wear matching costumes to opening day of the Sarasota Medieval Fair.

Paul and Lora Jackomia of Port Charlotte take in a performance by Blue Sky Pipes and Drums at the Medieval Fair.

Paul and Lora Jackomia of Port Charlotte take in a performance by Blue Sky Pipes and Drums at the Medieval Fair.

Performers engage in battle to entertain the masses at the Sarasota Medieval Fair in Myakka City.

Performers engage in battle to entertain the masses at the Sarasota Medieval Fair in Myakka City.

Hannah Lipsey of Punta Gorda throws knives and axes at the Sarasota Medieval Fair. Lipsey had better luck with the knives, with three of them sticking to the board.

Hannah Lipsey of Punta Gorda throws knives and axes at the Sarasota Medieval Fair. Lipsey had better luck with the knives, with three of them sticking to the board.

Sylvie Howard (left) and Taylor Callander, both of Sarasota, take a break from looking around the vendor tents at the Medieval Fair on Saturday.

Sylvie Howard (left) and Taylor Callander, both of Sarasota, take a break from looking around the vendor tents at the Medieval Fair on Saturday.

The human chess match, which pitted England against Scotland, is always a popular attraction at the Sarasota Medieval Fair.

The human chess match, which pitted England against Scotland, is always a popular attraction at the Sarasota Medieval Fair.

Tiny piglets climb all over Valoree Zolciak and her son Reiley at the Sarasota Medieval Fair.

Tiny piglets climb all over Valoree Zolciak and her son Reiley at the Sarasota Medieval Fair.

Grace Townsend (left) and Faith Forrest, both of Sarasota, show off their new tiaras at the opening day of the Sarasota Medieval Fair.

Grace Townsend (left) and Faith Forrest, both of Sarasota, show off their new tiaras at the opening day of the Sarasota Medieval Fair.

King Edward I "Longshanks" (David Gadewoltz), left) leads his English chess team across the Woods of Mallaranny to their battle with Scotland at the Medieval Fair.

King Edward I "Longshanks" (David Gadewoltz), left) leads his English chess team across the Woods of Mallaranny to their battle with Scotland at the Medieval Fair.

Human chess players duke it out in the battle between Scotland and England at the Medieval Fair on Saturday.

Human chess players duke it out in the battle between Scotland and England at the Medieval Fair on Saturday.

Fairgoers had their chance to grab all kinds of different handmade souvenirs from vendors scattered all throughout the Woods of Mallaranny on Saturday.

Fairgoers had their chance to grab all kinds of different handmade souvenirs from vendors scattered all throughout the Woods of Mallaranny on Saturday.

Adalynn Singh (left) and John Taylor, both of Port Charlotte, make their way through the Woods of Mallaranny at the Medieval Fair on Saturday.

Adalynn Singh (left) and John Taylor, both of Port Charlotte, make their way through the Woods of Mallaranny at the Medieval Fair on Saturday.

Domanik and Christopher Gabel of Sarasota scarf down turkey legs — a traditional fan-favorite snack — at the Medieval Fair.

Domanik and Christopher Gabel of Sarasota scarf down turkey legs — a traditional fan-favorite snack — at the Medieval Fair.

Onlookers watch in awe as performers brave the Wheel of Death at the Sarasota Medieval Fair.

Onlookers watch in awe as performers brave the Wheel of Death at the Sarasota Medieval Fair.

Anthony Lenzi of Sarasota came to Saturday's Medieval Fair dressed as a God of War.

Anthony Lenzi of Sarasota came to Saturday's Medieval Fair dressed as a God of War.

Broon, a performer at the Sarasota Medieval Fair, wows the crowd by "eating" flames as part of his finale.

Broon, a performer at the Sarasota Medieval Fair, wows the crowd by "eating" flames as part of his finale.

The Sarasota Medieval Fair begins in its new home at the Woods of Mallaranny off State Road 70 in Myakka City.
by: Scott Lockwood Staff Writer

People from all over the region donned their best Medieval costumes and ventured into the Woods of Mallaranny for the 17th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair Saturday in Myakka City.

Heavy rains from Friday turned the grounds muddy, but that didn't dampen the atmosphere. Live shows, like the human chess match and jousting, along with axe and knife throwing, archery, random performances and the chance to eat the traditional turkey leg, made it a day to remember.

Lakewood Ranch resident Eric Barnhart brought his sons Parker and Mason to their first Sarasota Medieval Fair. He said his children enjoyed the Wheel of Death show and the jousting. They showed off their new toy swords as he talked.

"This was just a great day of family fun," Barnhart said. "We definitely will be back next year."

Sarasota's Jasmine Dennison and Josie Golisch came in full costume. Dennison also had an artificial bird in a cage with her that was dressed for the part. 

"We do this every year and we'll be back here every weekend," Dennison said between posing for pictures with other fairgoers.

Sylvie Howard and Taylor Callander, both of Sarasota, were also properly decked out for the occasion. Howard, who was wearing a costume complete with a large set of wings, was impressed with the new location of the festival.

"I love the fact that there's a lot more room out here," Howard said. "It gives it an authentic feel."

The Sarasota Medieval Fair will run on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. throughout the month of November. 

 

 

