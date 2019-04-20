Sarasota honks in fun

East County 4-year-old Sariyah Walkers wasted no time hunting for Easter eggs with her cousin, 5-year-old Nala Jelks, who was visiting from Orlando. The announcer still had three seconds left on his countdown when hundreds of children, including Sariyah and Nala, raced onto the grassy field to gather as many eggs as possible April 20 during the Big Truck Day and Eggstravaganza at Nathan Benderson Park.

Within minutes, the hunt was over. Sariyah looked in her basket.

"I need more eggs," she said, smiling.

The girls and their brothers — 1-year-old Devante Walker Jr. and 1-year-old Deleon Jelks — enjoyed the day's festivities. Not only did they get to hunt eggs, but they also got to check out dozens of big vehicles — from firetrucks and riding lawn mowers to vacuum trucks, military vehicles, tractors and other big trucks and equipment. Children climbed in and over the vehicles, checking out everything from their tires to the sound of their horns.

Families also could enjoy food and drink for purchase, inflatable slides and a junior obstacle course hosted by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.