SHS cheerleaders got guests excited as they arrived.

Sarasota High celebrates accomplished alums

Wednesday, Sep. 26, 2018 |

SHS cheerleaders got guests excited as they arrived.

Kelly Gilliland, Rachel O'Donnell, Annika Grande and Tonia Hutchinson

The SHS Sailors greeted guests as they arrived.

Rick Paige, Heather Byrd and Babette Paige

Burt Clark, Jane Sue Shunway and Susan Sapp Noble

Matt and Ellen Drews with Linda and Al Singleton

Ellen Drews with her son, August.

The SHS marching band performs for alums.

SHS Hall of Fame inductees Jimmy Dubose, Lou Ann Palmer, Lee Haworth, Dolly Jacobs and Ed Foster

SHS Hall of Fame inductees Jimmy Dubose, Lou Ann Palmer, Lee Haworth, Dolly Jacobs and Ed Foster

Shirley Aschenbrenner, Nick Mavrikas and May Burgaff

The second annual SHS Hall of Fame event brought together alums to celebrate accomplishments and raise money for the school.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

On Sept. 26, hundreds of Sarasota High School alums gathered at Michael's on East for the second annual Hall of Fame celebration. SHS cheerleaders and marching band greeted attendees as they arrived. Students got the chance to meet with alums from various graduating classes. 

This year, five inspiring alums — Judge Lee Haworth, circus performer Dolly Jacobs, former Sarasota Mayor Lou Ann Palmer, former football player Jimmy Dubose, former baseball player Derek Lilliquist and former SHS football coach Ed Foster—were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"We're bringing the past and present of SHS together," said Matt Drews, one of the event's organizers. "We hope to continue building this tradition. There are so many accomplished individuals that we want to recognize and we want to let the students of today know what a rich history we have."

 

