Sarasota High celebrates accomplished alums

On Sept. 26, hundreds of Sarasota High School alums gathered at Michael's on East for the second annual Hall of Fame celebration. SHS cheerleaders and marching band greeted attendees as they arrived. Students got the chance to meet with alums from various graduating classes.

This year, five inspiring alums — Judge Lee Haworth, circus performer Dolly Jacobs, former Sarasota Mayor Lou Ann Palmer, former football player Jimmy Dubose, former baseball player Derek Lilliquist and former SHS football coach Ed Foster—were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"We're bringing the past and present of SHS together," said Matt Drews, one of the event's organizers. "We hope to continue building this tradition. There are so many accomplished individuals that we want to recognize and we want to let the students of today know what a rich history we have."