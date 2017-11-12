 Skip to main content
Giana Juarez, Gabriela Avila, Kailani Quintero, Dario Herrera and Sarah Monasterios

Sarasota salutes its veterans

Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 |

Giana Juarez, Gabriela Avila, Kailani Quintero, Dario Herrera and Sarah Monasterios

A'shunti Parris-Frett and Benjamin Rogers, Jr.

Albert Gorham rides in Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade.

David Wallenstein waves as veterans march in Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade.

William Thompson watches Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade.

The Riverview High School marching band marches in Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade.

City Commissioner Jennifer Ahearn-Koch, Vice-Mayor Liz Alpert and Commissioner Willie Shaw march in Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade.

Lanaeya Richardson marches in Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade.

Oneil and Dayo Abiodun march in Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade.

Naomi Abiodun dressed as Rosie the Riveter for Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade. The parade honored Sarasota's female veterans and wartime contributors.

Sarasota Military Academy students Carlie Murphy and Juliana Rendle wait for the parade to begin at the corner of Osprey Avenue and Main Street

Michelle Rencher dressed as Rosie the Riveter for Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade. The parade honored Sarasota's female veterans and wartime contributors.

Donald Murphy and Hod O'Hern wait for the parade to begin at the corner of Osprey Avenue and Main Street.

Members of the Sarasota Police Department led the parade down Main Street.

Rex Sutherland marches in Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade

Sarasota Military Academy students march in Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade.

Sage and Zach Gilliland watch Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade.

Steven Garcia rides in Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade.

Michelle Christides rides in Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade in honor of her mother, Oleda Christides.

More than 30 organizations marched down Main Street for Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11
by: Anna Brugmann Community Editor

Event organizer had high hopes for Saturday's Veterans Day parade and they did not disappoint. 

Thiry-six organizations marched down Main Street to honor Sarasota's veterans. The theme of the parade was "We Can Do It" — a nod to female veterans and wartime contributors

“These ladies provided great sacrifice and … they’ve never been adequately recognized,” Kennedy said.

After the parade concluded, two F-16s performed a fly over down Main Street — the first in Sarasota's parade history. 

