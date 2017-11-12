Sarasota salutes its veterans

More than 30 organizations marched down Main Street for Sarasota's Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11
Event organizer had high hopes for Saturday's Veterans Day parade and they did not disappoint.
Thiry-six organizations marched down Main Street to honor Sarasota's veterans. The theme of the parade was "We Can Do It" — a nod to female veterans and wartime contributors.
“These ladies provided great sacrifice and … they’ve never been adequately recognized,” Kennedy said.
After the parade concluded, two F-16s performed a fly over down Main Street — the first in Sarasota's parade history.