Sarasota salutes its veterans

Event organizer had high hopes for Saturday's Veterans Day parade and they did not disappoint.

Thiry-six organizations marched down Main Street to honor Sarasota's veterans. The theme of the parade was "We Can Do It" — a nod to female veterans and wartime contributors.

“These ladies provided great sacrifice and … they’ve never been adequately recognized,” Kennedy said.

After the parade concluded, two F-16s performed a fly over down Main Street — the first in Sarasota's parade history.