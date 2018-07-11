 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Donors who attended the event meet with K-9 Ando, a Dutch shepherd, and his handler Deputy Kevin Skau.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit receives new ballistic vests

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Donors who attended the event meet with K-9 Ando, a Dutch shepherd, and his handler Deputy Kevin Skau.

Buy this Photo
K-9s Rex, Ryker and Nox show off their new ballistic vests.

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

K-9s Rex, Ryker and Nox show off their new ballistic vests.

Buy this Photo
Sheriff Tom Knight thanks everyone who donated.

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Sheriff Tom Knight thanks everyone who donated.

Buy this Photo
K-9 Eros just turned 3 years old and is originally from Budapest, Hungary.

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

K-9 Eros just turned 3 years old and is originally from Budapest, Hungary.

Buy this Photo
Sheriff Tom Knight presents Judy Braham with a certificate of appreciation.

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Sheriff Tom Knight presents Judy Braham with a certificate of appreciation.

Buy this Photo
K9s Rex and Ryker, both 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, wear their new vests.

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

K9s Rex and Ryker, both 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, wear their new vests.

Buy this Photo

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Buy this Photo
Deputy Troy Sass, supervisor of the K-9 Unit, shows off one of the new vests and explains its features.

Wednesday, Jul. 11, 2018 |

Deputy Troy Sass, supervisor of the K-9 Unit, shows off one of the new vests and explains its features.

Buy this Photo
Share
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit thanked the community on July 11 for raising money to equip its K-9s with new body armor.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Dogs with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office got a little safer on Wednesday, thanks to a concerned citizen, a crowd-funding effort and a lot of donations. 

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office thanked Judy Braham of Venice for launching the fundraising effort to buy five ballistic vests for the K-9 Unit's four-legged deputies.

In April, the county sheriff’s office posted to Facebook a photo of one of their dogs wearing a ballistic vest. The caption mentioned the need for five more vests with each costing $1,700. After seeing the post, Braham launched a fundraiser through GoFundMe. 

 Braham, whose husband is a retired police officer, said she wanted to give back to the sheriff's office even though she's not a "dog person." Braham presented a check to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Tom Knight awarded her a certificate of appreciation. 

“This community supports law enforcement more than any place I've ever worked in my 32- year career,” said Knight. “Sarasota is truly invested in these dogs and understands the need to keep them safe.”

The K-9 Unit is made up of six teams trained in multiple specialties including narcotics detection, explosive detection and human searches. The new vests from K9 Tactical Gear are lightweight enough for the dogs to wear throughout a shift. The previous vests were heavy, caused the dogs to overheat and were only used in the most dangerous situations.

“Although these dogs are our partners, these dogs are more than that to us,” said K-9 Unit supervisor Troy Sasse. “They go home with us, they sleep in our bed sometimes, and they roll around the floor with our kids. They really are part of the family.”

Related Stories

Advertisement