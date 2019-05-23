Sarasota community gathers for vigil for Roman Miller

Green was the color of the evening as community members decked in green shirts gathered at Brentwood Elementary for a vigil honoring Roman Miller Thursday.

Miller was struck and killed while riding his bike to school May 20. He was nine years old.

"We talked about how emotions come in waves," said Brentwood principal John Weida. "Sometimes the waves are calm and sometimes they're angry and crashing into the shore. Other times, everything looks OK and then all of a sudden a big wave comes and knocks you over. That's where we are right now."

Weida told the crowd of more than 200 that in his 35 years in education, May 20 was the worst. However, he said after coming together and focusing on their emotions, the school as a whole has started to heal.

Joining Weida in speaking at the vigil were Miller's teachers and classmates. The children said Miller was kind, funny and above all else, a "really good friend."

"When I asked the kids what they wanted to say about Roman, they all kept saying, 'Roman was my best friend,'" Weida said. "I kept asking myself, 'How can one child be the best friend to so many kids?' and when I told his dad he said, 'That's Roman.'"

One of Miller's third grade teachers, Heidi Wiegman, said she'll never forget the joy that he brought to her and the other students.

"I was his teacher, but he taught me that life is short and what matters the most is how we care for each other," she said.

It is this kindness that inspired the school to start the Facebook page Doin' Right By Roman. Those who went to the vigil were asked to paint a rock in remembrance of Miller. Then, they were asked to place the rock anywhere in the world.

When a person finds the rock, they will be directed to the Facebook page and "Roman's friendship and kindness will travel the world."

"We are heartbroken over the tragic loss of our son, Roman Miller," the Miller family said in a statement. "He was a kind, loving, polite, energetic, generous and caring little boy who loved his family, friends and animals very much."

While they are hurting, the family said the support seen from the community has been amazing. In addition to the rocks, community members have created a memorial along Webber Street, and donated more than $15,000 to a GoFundMe memorial page.

"We would like to thank everyone at Brentwood Elementary and the community for their outpouring of support," the statement said.