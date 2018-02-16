Sarasota Chamber of Commerce hosts 98th annual breakfast

The Sarasota Chamber of Commerce convened for its annual breakfast on Feb. 16 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Sarasota.

The 98th annual event saw a ballroom full of members of the Sarasota business community who had a chance to mingle, drink coffee and eat breakfast together.

Former President and CEO of Siemens USA and Siesta Key resident Eric Spiegel was the guest speaker. He emphasized the importance of training workers in the country to close the much-discussed skills gap.

“I think the digital economy gives us the best chance to rebuild the middle class we’ve had for decades,” Spiegel said.

He told the audience that with the advent of automation and the creation of never-before needed jobs, the country is on the verge of a fourth industrial revolution. And a better-trained workforce is sorely needed, through the creation of apprenticeships and an increased focus on technical training, rather than four-year degrees.

“The skills gap cannot be fixed with a strong economy,” he said. “It can only be corrected by a strong community — when businesses, government and schools all work together.”