 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Gul Coast Community Foundation Senior Vice President of Community Investment Jon Thaxton, School Board member Jane Goodwin and Sarasota City Manager Tom Barwin

Sarasota Chamber of Commerce hosts 98th annual breakfast

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Gul Coast Community Foundation Senior Vice President of Community Investment Jon Thaxton, School Board member Jane Goodwin and Sarasota City Manager Tom Barwin

Buy this Photo
Guest speaker Eric Spiegel is former CEO and president of Siemens.

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Guest speaker Eric Spiegel is former CEO and president of Siemens.

Buy this Photo
Joe Hembree, City of Sarasota Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie, County Commissioner Paul Caragiulo

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Joe Hembree, City of Sarasota Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie, County Commissioner Paul Caragiulo

Buy this Photo
Patrick Duggan, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce Charlie Bailey and Joe Hembree

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Patrick Duggan, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce Charlie Bailey and Joe Hembree

Buy this Photo
School Board Member Caroline Zucker and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

School Board Member Caroline Zucker and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper

Buy this Photo
Executive Director of the Sarasota Arts and Cultural Alliance Jim Shirley and Kent Hayes

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Executive Director of the Sarasota Arts and Cultural Alliance Jim Shirley and Kent Hayes

Buy this Photo
Bob Clarke, Teri Hansen and Ben Hanan

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Bob Clarke, Teri Hansen and Ben Hanan

Buy this Photo
James Malden and Dean Burnside

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

James Malden and Dean Burnside

Buy this Photo
John LaCivita and David Berry

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

John LaCivita and David Berry

Buy this Photo
Karl Hees, Todd Vincent-Myrick and Chris Cianfaglione

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Karl Hees, Todd Vincent-Myrick and Chris Cianfaglione

Buy this Photo
Jen Rust, Laura Gilbert and Jennifer Grondahl

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Jen Rust, Laura Gilbert and Jennifer Grondahl

Buy this Photo
Becky Pazkowski and Gordon Okawa from Plymouth Harbor

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Becky Pazkowski and Gordon Okawa from Plymouth Harbor

Buy this Photo
Scott Kiesel, Sue Wetzel, Erica Wuorio and Gale Farb

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Scott Kiesel, Sue Wetzel, Erica Wuorio and Gale Farb

Buy this Photo
Brittany Havener and Ryan Hill

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Brittany Havener and Ryan Hill

Buy this Photo

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

Buy this Photo
City of Sarasota Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch and Gulf Coast Community Foundation President and CEO Mark Pritchett

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

City of Sarasota Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch and Gulf Coast Community Foundation President and CEO Mark Pritchett

Buy this Photo
John Bonacci and Don Vichitvongsa

Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 |

John Bonacci and Don Vichitvongsa

Buy this Photo
Share
Former President and CEO of Siemens USA Eric Spiegel spoke about the nation’s skills gap at the chamber’s once-a-year event.
by: Cassidy Alexander Staff Writer

The Sarasota Chamber of Commerce convened for its annual breakfast on Feb. 16 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Sarasota.

The 98th annual event saw a ballroom full of members of the Sarasota business community who had a chance to mingle, drink coffee and eat breakfast together.

Former President and CEO of Siemens USA and Siesta Key resident Eric Spiegel was the guest speaker. He emphasized the importance of training workers in the country to close the much-discussed skills gap.

“I think the digital economy gives us the best chance to rebuild the middle class we’ve had for decades,” Spiegel said.

He told the audience that with the advent of automation and the creation of never-before needed jobs, the country is on the verge of a fourth industrial revolution. And a better-trained workforce is sorely needed, through the creation of apprenticeships and an increased focus on technical training, rather than four-year degrees.

“The skills gap cannot be fixed with a strong economy,” he said. “It can only be corrected by a strong community —  when businesses, government and schools all work together.”

The Author: Cassidy Alexander

I’m Cassidy. I cover news in Sarasota County, Siesta Key and the schools, plus community events if they involve dogs. I’m a Florida native, and University of North Florida graduate with degrees in journalism and graphic design. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 304.

See All Articles by Cassidy

Related Stories

Advertisement