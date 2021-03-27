Sarasota Chamber marks 100 years with annual breakfast

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce continued to celebrate its 100th year with its annual Chamber Breakfast held on March 26.

The 100th annual chamber breakfast had members of members of Sarasota's business community mingling, sipping coffee and eating breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. This year's event had guest speaker and Selby Gardens' Vice President for Historic Spanish Point John McCarthy remotely addressing the crowd. Attendees also heard from Congressman Vern Buchanan, Dr. Larry Thompson, and Chamber President and CEO Heather Kasten.