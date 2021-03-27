 Skip to main content
Ryan Hoppe, Chris Cianfaglione and Philip DiMariq

Sarasota Chamber marks 100 years with annual breakfast

Ryan Hoppe, Chris Cianfaglione and Philip DiMariq

Marlo Turner and Shelly Van Dusen

Marlo Turner and Shelly Van Dusen

Jack Brill, Tramm Hudson and Charlie Murphy

Jack Brill, Tramm Hudson and Charlie Murphy

Tess Koncick and Pam Foster

Tess Koncick and Pam Foster

Bryan Boudreaux, Ron Marshall and Anthony Sabella

Bryan Boudreaux, Ron Marshall and Anthony Sabella

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and Sally Dionne

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and Sally Dionne

Mayor Hagen Brody and Congressman Vern Buchanan

Mayor Hagen Brody and Congressman Vern Buchanan

Tom Edwards and Chris Pfahler

Tom Edwards and Chris Pfahler

Dr. Larry Thompson, Congressman Vern Buchanan and Chamber President and CEO Heather Kasten

Dr. Larry Thompson, Congressman Vern Buchanan and Chamber President and CEO Heather Kasten

Kaveedia Moore, Keith DuBose and Kay Mathers

Kaveedia Moore, Keith DuBose and Kay Mathers

Each table had some floral decor.

Each table had some floral decor.

Dr. Larry Thompson welcomed the audience.

Dr. Larry Thompson welcomed the audience.

Congressman Vern Buchanan spoke to the assembled audience.

Congressman Vern Buchanan spoke to the assembled audience.

The event was held March 26 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce continued to celebrate its 100th year with its annual Chamber Breakfast held on March 26.

The 100th annual chamber breakfast had members of members of Sarasota's business community mingling, sipping coffee and eating breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. This year's event had guest speaker and Selby Gardens' Vice President for Historic Spanish Point John McCarthy remotely addressing the crowd. Attendees also heard from Congressman Vern Buchanan, Dr. Larry Thompson, and Chamber President and CEO Heather Kasten.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

