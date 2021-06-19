Sarasota celebrates Juneteenth

Sarasota residents assembled on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way celebrate Juneteenth, which recognizes the end of slavery in the United States, on June 19.

The festival, hosted this year by the Sarasota Democratic Black Caucus and Sarasota County Democratic Party, featured community figures and vendors coming together for a day of food, music and celebration. Families checked out gifts and food from various vendors and listened to music played throughout the afternoon. The celebration came fresh off Juneteenth being declared a federal holiday.