Lakewood Ranch's Keri Langlois, Bryce and Jenn Wilson and Michelle Smith watched their friend Kristen Labatsky complete the Fireworks 4-Miler On The Lake as they listened to music by the Greg Billings Band.

Sarasota celebrates Independence Day with a bang

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019

Jessica Havens, who was vacationing from New York, photographed the fireworks from the bridge.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

Fireworks started at 9:15 p.m. sharp and lasted about 20 minutes. Thousands of spectators watched from Regatta Island, as well as from posts along the lake bank at Nathan Benderson Park.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

Four-year-old Keltin Gwin, of West Palm Beach, battles with his new balloon sword.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

East County 3-year-old Hayden Else enjoys the kids area with sister Savannah Else and friend Seth Szalkay.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

Bradenton's Cordie Hentges completes the Fireworks 4-Miler On The Lake in 33:02.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

The Meadows' Joanna Rodger accepts a finisher's medal from volunteer Rhonda Gonzalez as she finishes the first ever Fireworks 4-Miler On The Lake.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

Heritage Harbour's Carsyn Schares photographs runners for Fit2Run as they complete the Fireworks 4-Miler On The Lake.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

Welbert, Filipe and Lidia Siqueira, of Sarasota, came for the first time.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

Nine-year-old Trae Tucker, of Port Charlotte, builds a sand volcano before the fireworks.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

East County's Julie and Scott Parker spent time with their daughter and grandson, Anna and Conor Wildman.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

Sarasota's Barbara Murello came out for the music and to spend time with friends.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch's Noah, Justine, Matthew and Josh Jackson got a front row spot to hear the Greg Billings Band play. "It's just a good time," Josh Jackson said.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

The Greg Billings Band pleased the crowd before the fireworks began.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

Three-year-old Parrish resident Taytum Panetta dances to The Billy Rice Band from atop the shoulders of her father, Nick Panetta. "I can't get her to stop," he says laughing. "She's Miss Energy whenever there's music playing."

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

Custom Catering's Aleah Burrill makes fresh lemonade for customers with sugar, water and fresh-squeezed lemons.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

Kelly Cline slices up a hot cheese pizza for guests at Custom Catering's pizza food truc.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch's Cora Mounts, pictured with her mom, Tashka, left, liked the children's activities, music, food and especially Kona Ice.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

Sarasota 6-year-old Nathan Kernan tests his balance and agility at Sarasota BMX's Strider Adventure Zone.

Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019 |

Nathan Benderson Park hosts annual fireworks show.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

As Lakewood Ranch's Keri Langlois watched the sun set at Nathan Benderson Park July 3, the evening could not have been much more perfect.

Music by the Greg Billings Band filled the airways, and Langlois relaxed near the lake bank chatting with with friends as they waited for their friend Kristen Labatsky to finish a race, the Fireworks 4-Miler On The Lake.

At their fingertips there was food and friendship,  and the fireworks were still to come.

"Every year, we look forward to this," Langlois said. 

Thousands of spectators like Langlois turned out July 3 for Nathan Benderson Park's annual Fireworks on the Lake Independence Day celebration. Guests enjoyed food and drink for purchase, a kids zone, live music by Theo Moon, Greg Billings Band and the Black Honkeys, and a 20-minute fireworks show.

This year's event also included a first-time running event, the Fireworks 4-Miler On The Lake.

