Sarasota celebrates Independence Day with a bang

As Lakewood Ranch's Keri Langlois watched the sun set at Nathan Benderson Park July 3, the evening could not have been much more perfect.

Music by the Greg Billings Band filled the airways, and Langlois relaxed near the lake bank chatting with with friends as they waited for their friend Kristen Labatsky to finish a race, the Fireworks 4-Miler On The Lake.

At their fingertips there was food and friendship, and the fireworks were still to come.

"Every year, we look forward to this," Langlois said.

Thousands of spectators like Langlois turned out July 3 for Nathan Benderson Park's annual Fireworks on the Lake Independence Day celebration. Guests enjoyed food and drink for purchase, a kids zone, live music by Theo Moon, Greg Billings Band and the Black Honkeys, and a 20-minute fireworks show.

This year's event also included a first-time running event, the Fireworks 4-Miler On The Lake.