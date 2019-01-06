 Skip to main content
Sarasota Ballet "Steeles" the show for 28th season gala

Eric Walther, Allison Weiand, Isabella Walther-Weiand and Honoree Hillary Steele

Director Iain Webb and Judy Cahn

Roxanne Gould, Scott Ohlgren and Maureen Steiner

Barbara Archbold and Syble DiGirolamo

Letitia Schuman and Mary McGrath

Rosalyn and Joel Ehrenpreis

Katie Powers, Vielka Sheppard and Kathi Dopfher

Harold Remark and Susan Brennan

Cordelia and Michelle Rollins

Riley PUtnal, Ashley Abraham and Ella Souflis

Mikayla Hutton, Rachel Costin and Gillian Wovek

Richard House, Rick Kerby, Jonathan Coleman and Jamie Carter

Vivian Kouvant and Sydney Goldstein

Veronica Brady and Clare Segall

Isabell Anchin Becker and David Lipton

A tent was set up outside the Sarasota Opera House for dinner.

Flori Roberts and Jean Weidner-Goldstein

Ella Shell

A tent was set up outside the Sarasota Opera House for dinner.

Paige Petersen

Fran and Wiley Osborn

The Sarasota Ballet Gala was held Jan. 6 at the Sarasota Opera House honoring Hillary Steele.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Sarasota Ballet celebrated its 28th season with the Sarasota Ballet Gala Jan. 6 at the Sarasota Opera House. 

The evening started with a cocktail hour, and was followed by the ballet's performance. The show starred both past performers and newcomers, including Susan Graham, Marcelo Gomes, Maria Kowroski, Skylar Brandt, Bradley Moore and the Sarasota Ballet Company. 

Dinner followed in a tent outside in Five Points Park, catered by Michael's On East. 

This year's gala honored past board chairwoman Hillary Steele. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

