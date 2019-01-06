Sarasota Ballet "Steeles" the show for 28th season gala

The Sarasota Ballet celebrated its 28th season with the Sarasota Ballet Gala Jan. 6 at the Sarasota Opera House.

The evening started with a cocktail hour, and was followed by the ballet's performance. The show starred both past performers and newcomers, including Susan Graham, Marcelo Gomes, Maria Kowroski, Skylar Brandt, Bradley Moore and the Sarasota Ballet Company.

Dinner followed in a tent outside in Five Points Park, catered by Michael's On East.

This year's gala honored past board chairwoman Hillary Steele.