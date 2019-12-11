 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Vik Muniz created a life-size replica of his favorite Matchbox car, right down to the chipped paint.

Sarasota Art Museum makes colorful entrance

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 |

Vik Muniz created a life-size replica of his favorite Matchbox car, right down to the chipped paint.

Buy this Photo
As a means of surprising viewers, Muniz uses all sorts of materials to create his art, as with his "Peanut Butter and Jelly Mona Lisa."

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 |

As a means of surprising viewers, Muniz uses all sorts of materials to create his art, as with his "Peanut Butter and Jelly Mona Lisa."

Buy this Photo
Christian Sampson's installation "Vita In Motu. uses the building's architecture ad the movement of the sun to create a room where colors change from moment to moment an step by step.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 |

Christian Sampson's installation "Vita In Motu. uses the building's architecture ad the movement of the sun to create a room where colors change from moment to moment an step by step.

Buy this Photo
Jean Shin’s "Celadon Landscape"is a comment on cultural heritage in an age of global consumerism. The two massive vessels are made from discarded pieces of broken pottery.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 |

Jean Shin’s "Celadon Landscape"is a comment on cultural heritage in an age of global consumerism. The two massive vessels are made from discarded pieces of broken pottery.

Buy this Photo
Muniz specializes in creating art from unconventional materials. His large-scale cityscape of Paris is made from bits of postcards — of Paris.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 |

Muniz specializes in creating art from unconventional materials. His large-scale cityscape of Paris is made from bits of postcards — of Paris.

Buy this Photo
Vik Muniz' "Medusa," appears in a plate of spaghetti.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 |

Vik Muniz' "Medusa," appears in a plate of spaghetti.

Buy this Photo
Muniz' "Sugar children," portraits of child sugar-cane plantation workers, are made from sugar.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 |

Muniz' "Sugar children," portraits of child sugar-cane plantation workers, are made from sugar.

Buy this Photo
From a distance, this Muniz portrait depicts ghostly image of a soldier from the distant past ...

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 |

From a distance, this Muniz portrait depicts ghostly image of a soldier from the distant past ...

Buy this Photo
... a closer look reveals that the portrait os mad from hundreds of plastic army men.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 |

... a closer look reveals that the portrait os mad from hundreds of plastic army men.

Buy this Photo
The first installment of a series titled "Color. Theory. And B/W" explores the effects of color on human perceptions.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 |

The first installment of a series titled "Color. Theory. And B/W" explores the effects of color on human perceptions.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota Art Museum Executive Director Anne-Marie Russell describes the permanent photo installment of the workers who did the work on the museum's restoration.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 |

Sarasota Art Museum Executive Director Anne-Marie Russell describes the permanent photo installment of the workers who did the work on the museum's restoration.

Buy this Photo
The photo wall was conceived while work was done to refurbished the old Sarasota High School so that years from now people will know who was responsible for the museum's existence.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 |

The photo wall was conceived while work was done to refurbished the old Sarasota High School so that years from now people will know who was responsible for the museum's existence.

Buy this Photo
Decorative plates available for sale in the museum are based on VIk Muniz designs taken from blown-up images of deadly bacteria.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 |

Decorative plates available for sale in the museum are based on VIk Muniz designs taken from blown-up images of deadly bacteria.

Buy this Photo
Share
Galleries devoted to contemporary art launch with 2 visually vivid exhibitions
by: Klint Lowry Arts + Entertainment Editor

After 16 long years, the Sarasota Art Museum opened to the public Dec. 14. And it did so fully prepared to meet the community’s anticipation and assume its place as Sarasota’s first museum dedicated to contemporary art. It probably would have been enough just to open the doors and let the public see the masterful renovation done on the old Sarasota High School, but the venue showed up dressed for duty, with two exhibitions chosen to represent the gallery’s identity. The first is large-scale retrospective of works by Vik Muniz, whose compositions and choices of materials are meant to make people think about their perceptions. The second is “Color. Theory. & B/W,” the first in a series of exhibitions that will examine  the art and science of color.  

The Author: Klint Lowry

See All Articles by Klint

Related Stories

Advertisement