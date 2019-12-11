Sarasota Art Museum makes colorful entrance

After 16 long years, the Sarasota Art Museum opened to the public Dec. 14. And it did so fully prepared to meet the community’s anticipation and assume its place as Sarasota’s first museum dedicated to contemporary art. It probably would have been enough just to open the doors and let the public see the masterful renovation done on the old Sarasota High School, but the venue showed up dressed for duty, with two exhibitions chosen to represent the gallery’s identity. The first is large-scale retrospective of works by Vik Muniz, whose compositions and choices of materials are meant to make people think about their perceptions. The second is “Color. Theory. & B/W,” the first in a series of exhibitions that will examine the art and science of color.