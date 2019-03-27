 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
At the sound of the horn, the Beer Belly 5k began, and runners dashed from the starting line.

Runners chug along at Beer Belly 5k on Lakewood Ranch Main Street

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

At the sound of the horn, the Beer Belly 5k began, and runners dashed from the starting line.

Buy this Photo
Joe Angers of Sabal Harbour said he's run the race every year since it started and plans to come back next year.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Joe Angers of Sabal Harbour said he's run the race every year since it started and plans to come back next year.

Buy this Photo
Friends Hillary Maher of Sarasota and Kristyn Joyce of Massachusetts enjoyed the running and the alcohol.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Friends Hillary Maher of Sarasota and Kristyn Joyce of Massachusetts enjoyed the running and the alcohol.

Buy this Photo
Joanne Ellis, of Lakewood Ranch, carries her granddaughter Madison Russell before the Beer Belly 5k.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Joanne Ellis, of Lakewood Ranch, carries her granddaughter Madison Russell before the Beer Belly 5k.

Buy this Photo
About 480 people signed up for this year's Beer Belly 5k, signaling continued growth for the race.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

About 480 people signed up for this year's Beer Belly 5k, signaling continued growth for the race.

Buy this Photo
With the faster racers at the front of the crowd, other racers paced themselves.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

With the faster racers at the front of the crowd, other racers paced themselves.

Buy this Photo
Race volunteers Mary Quinn and Vickie Barth helped encourage and guide racers with the help of sheriff deputy Damon Ackerman.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Race volunteers Mary Quinn and Vickie Barth helped encourage and guide racers with the help of sheriff deputy Damon Ackerman.

Buy this Photo
Trish West, of Mallory Park, pushed her son Spencer Diorides, 7, during the race.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Trish West, of Mallory Park, pushed her son Spencer Diorides, 7, during the race.

Buy this Photo
Jessica King, Amy Jones and her niece Blake Dean, and Natalie Vandivier of Pleasant Acres participated in the race as friends and enjoyed some friendly competition with one another.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Jessica King, Amy Jones and her niece Blake Dean, and Natalie Vandivier of Pleasant Acres participated in the race as friends and enjoyed some friendly competition with one another.

Buy this Photo
While slower participants stuck on one side of the road, faster runners looped back for the last stretch of the race on the other side.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

While slower participants stuck on one side of the road, faster runners looped back for the last stretch of the race on the other side.

Buy this Photo
Ali Evans brought her dog Rumble along for the exercise.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Ali Evans brought her dog Rumble along for the exercise.

Buy this Photo
Organizer Leslie McHugh and her daughters Lily and Madison enjoyed each other's company at the race.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Organizer Leslie McHugh and her daughters Lily and Madison enjoyed each other's company at the race.

Buy this Photo
Jen Corn and Beth Swift of Parrish received medals for completing the race.

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019 |

Jen Corn and Beth Swift of Parrish received medals for completing the race.

Buy this Photo
Share
Beer Belly 5K raises funds for Meals on Wheels of Manatee County.
by: Andrew Atkins Staff Writer

“There’s beer over there!” one racer shouted as he ran by. “I’m doing this for the beer!”

He was one of approximately 480 runners who attended the third annual Beer Belly 5k on March 23 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. The attendance was a jump from last year’s event, which attracted 290 runners.

Racer Joe Angers of Sabal Harbour said the race was a fun way to enjoy beer and help a good cause since it raised money for Meals on Wheels of Manatee.

“I’ll be signing up for next year,” he said.

The race featured four pour stations where racers could choose water, spiked seltzer or — of course — beer.

Organizer Leslie McHugh said this year’s race helped raise approximately $2,000 for Meals on Wheels.

Related Stories

Advertisement