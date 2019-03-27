Runners chug along at Beer Belly 5k on Lakewood Ranch Main Street

“There’s beer over there!” one racer shouted as he ran by. “I’m doing this for the beer!”

He was one of approximately 480 runners who attended the third annual Beer Belly 5k on March 23 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. The attendance was a jump from last year’s event, which attracted 290 runners.

Racer Joe Angers of Sabal Harbour said the race was a fun way to enjoy beer and help a good cause since it raised money for Meals on Wheels of Manatee.

“I’ll be signing up for next year,” he said.

The race featured four pour stations where racers could choose water, spiked seltzer or — of course — beer.

Organizer Leslie McHugh said this year’s race helped raise approximately $2,000 for Meals on Wheels.