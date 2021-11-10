 Skip to main content
Fourth grader Emmanuel Cortes-Alban and fifth graders ReAnn Kolbe, Lillian Chandler and Noah LaBarr are all East County residents who attend Rowlett Academy. They participated in a special Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 10.

Rowlett Academy of Bradenton holds special ceremony for veterans

Rowlett Academy fifth grader ReAnn Kolbe of East County puts her passion into a dance to salute veterans.

East County resident Noah LaBarr is part of the Rowlett Academy Strikers Drumline.

Kindergarten students Avalina Manapat and Frida Robles Mares enjoy the show.

Fifth grader Ansley Gingerich flashes a big smile during the special Veteran's Day ceremony Nov. 10 at Rowlett Academy.

Kindergarten student Jay Dodge checks out the show after leading everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.

East County's Emmanuel Cortes-Alban, a fourth grader at Rowlett Academy, waits his turn to perform at a special show to honor veterans.

First grader Zoe Freeman shows off her veterans ceremony hat while watching the show.

Fifth grader Mara Cucci performs with the Rowlett Academy Dance Team.

Rowlett Academy fourth grader Jaylon Clark is looking dapper before a ceremony to honor veterans.

Fifth grader Benjamin Wilson-Fajardo hammers on the drums during a ceremony to honor veterans at Rowlett Academy.

Fifth grader Isaiah Burch presents the colors during a Veterans Day ceremony at Rowlett Academy on Nov. 10.

Rowlett Academy students enjoy a special Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 10 at the school.

Fifth-grader Alana Perry sings with the chorus.

The Rowlett Academy Strikers Drumliine opens the special veterans ceremony Nov. 10.

Parents of Rowlett Academy for Arts and Communication pack the first of two shows honoring America's veterans during a special ceremony at the school.

Special veterans day ceremony held Nov. 10 at Rowlett Academy of Bradenton
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

East County's Noah LaBarr said a lot of work and preparation went into the special Veterans Day ceremony held at Rowlett Academy for Arts and Communication in Bradenton Nov. 10.

LaBarr is a fifth grader who performed both with the Strikers Drumline and the chorus.

How much work was it?

"Miss Baudrit gets stressed," LaBarr said.

Cathy Baudrit, the fine arts team leader for the school, prepared the students for six different music and dance numbers to honor the veterans. The show was held for half the school, then repeated a second time for the other half.

The students were happy to work to honor the veterans.

"We did it so we can celebrate people who served," said fifth grader Lillian Chander, who lives in East County.

"To me, it's important to honor the people who have served our country and put their lives on the line," said fourth grader Emmanuel Cortes-Alban.

 

