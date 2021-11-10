Rowlett Academy of Bradenton holds special ceremony for veterans

East County's Noah LaBarr said a lot of work and preparation went into the special Veterans Day ceremony held at Rowlett Academy for Arts and Communication in Bradenton Nov. 10.

LaBarr is a fifth grader who performed both with the Strikers Drumline and the chorus.

How much work was it?

"Miss Baudrit gets stressed," LaBarr said.

Cathy Baudrit, the fine arts team leader for the school, prepared the students for six different music and dance numbers to honor the veterans. The show was held for half the school, then repeated a second time for the other half.

The students were happy to work to honor the veterans.

"We did it so we can celebrate people who served," said fifth grader Lillian Chander, who lives in East County.

"To me, it's important to honor the people who have served our country and put their lives on the line," said fourth grader Emmanuel Cortes-Alban.