Myakka City's Amanda Hayward and Clayton Brown of Sleepy Creek Ranch find themselves in an awkward position during the team doctoring event.

Rodeo event features the right brand in Manatee County

Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 |

Cowboys from Sleepy Creek Ranch do a little dance during calf branding.

Amanda Howard of Sleepy Creek Ranch delivers the branding iron.

Kelly Davis Strausbaugh and Cattlemen's Association President Brian Jones stand with new Manatee County Cattlemen Sweetheart Casey Wingate of Myakka City at the Ranch Rodeo.

Whitney Savoie of the J3 Cattle Company goes full speed ahead with a branding iron.

It's a mad dash as children try to find their shoes in the pile and put them on during The Kids Boot Race.

Ellenton's Kate Bennett, 8, sings the National Anthem.

One of the stars of the Ranch Rodeo.

It's no day at the beach for Hunter Ketchum, Tylo Lyon and Dustin Cason of Bit Cattle & Horses.

Myakka City's Dusty Crosby of Second Chance Ranch has his hands full during the team doctoring competition.

Myakka City's Rodney Crosby of Second Chance Ranch is in hot pursuit during the team doctoring event.

Although the weather was beautiful, the Ranch Rodeo wasn't as well attended as last year.

Dusty Crosby of Second Chance Ranch concentrates during the team sorting competition.

Brad Webb of the Diamond 4 Cattle & Citrus team separates a calf during team sorting.

Myakka City's Kayla Wallace competes in team sorting.

The future cowboys stayed busy throughout the event outside the arena.

Cowboys get instructions before the event.

Preston Stokes of J3 Cattle Company does a little ballet during team doctoring.

Brad Webb and Michael Woodham of Diamond 4 Cattle & Citrus rope a calf during team doctoring.

A calf comes out of the gate wearing some fake hours for the team doctoring competition.

The cattle were numbered for team sorting.

The most important part of each team.

Myakka City's Rodney Crosby of the Second Chance Ranch team watches for strays during team sorting.

Myakka City's Dusty Crosby of the Second Chance Ranch team competes in team sorting.

Myakka City's Pam Crosby of the Second Chance Ranch team points out a calf to sort.

Myakka City's Rodney Crosby of Second Chance Ranch chases a heifer during double mugging.

Myakka City's Hank Duyn and Rodney Crosby of Second Chance Ranch add the finishing touches during the branding event.

Duette's Coy Cone, 4, works on his roping during the Ranch Rodeo.

Cowboys, present and future, gather for 10th annual Ranch Rodeo.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

The voice came out of the crowd, one little boy telling his mother.

"I'm going to be a cowboy when I grow up."

On Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, the Manatee County Cattlemen's Association held its 10th annual Ranch Rodeo. The event is held to showcase the talents of working cowboys in Manatee County, and to raise money for those in the Manatee County Junior Cattlemen's Association who might be dreaming of someday competing in the event.

The event also is a qualifier for the Florida Cattlemen's Association State Finals Sept. 28-29 in Kissimmee.

 

