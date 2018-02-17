Rodeo event features the right brand in Manatee County

The voice came out of the crowd, one little boy telling his mother.

"I'm going to be a cowboy when I grow up."

On Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, the Manatee County Cattlemen's Association held its 10th annual Ranch Rodeo. The event is held to showcase the talents of working cowboys in Manatee County, and to raise money for those in the Manatee County Junior Cattlemen's Association who might be dreaming of someday competing in the event.

The event also is a qualifier for the Florida Cattlemen's Association State Finals Sept. 28-29 in Kissimmee.