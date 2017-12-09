Ringling debuts Phase II of the Richard and Barbara Basch Visual Arts Center

The Richard and Barbara Basch Visual Arts Center sits in the middle of Ringling College of Art and Design’s campus not because it’s new.

But because of what it stands for.

“It’s symbolic of the importance of the art part of art and design,” Ringling President Larry Thompson said at a ribbon cutting Dec. 9.

The ribbon cutting was held in honor of the completion of Phase II of the Richard and Barbara Basch Visual Arts Center.

“It’s a beautiful building but what’s more relevant is what’s going on inside,” Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dean Eisner said to the crowd.

The building replaces the former Selby Gallery, which was demolished in December 2015. The new center houses spaces for woodworking, photography, printmaking, glass making, digital fabrication and sculpture.