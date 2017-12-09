 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jerry Sparkman, Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson, Richard and Barbara Basch and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dean Eisner cut the ribbon.

Ringling debuts Phase II of the Richard and Barbara Basch Visual Arts Center

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Jerry Sparkman, Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson, Richard and Barbara Basch and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dean Eisner cut the ribbon.

Buy this Photo
Kathy Yahya and Pat Thompson

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Kathy Yahya and Pat Thompson

Buy this Photo
Katherine and Frank Martucci

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Katherine and Frank Martucci

Buy this Photo
Miqui Lora and Mark Ormond

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Miqui Lora and Mark Ormond

Buy this Photo
Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dean Eisner

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dean Eisner

Buy this Photo
Karl, Valerie and Arthur Bernhard

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Karl, Valerie and Arthur Bernhard

Buy this Photo
Jerry and Leslie Sparkman

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Jerry and Leslie Sparkman

Buy this Photo
Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dean Eisner addresses the crowd at the ribbon cutting.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dean Eisner addresses the crowd at the ribbon cutting.

Buy this Photo
Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson speaks to the crowd.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson speaks to the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Richard Basch says a few words before he, Barbara Basch and others cut the ribbon on the completed Richard and Barbara Basch Visual Arts Center.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Richard Basch says a few words before he, Barbara Basch and others cut the ribbon on the completed Richard and Barbara Basch Visual Arts Center.

Buy this Photo
Jerry Sparkman, Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson, Richard and Barbara Basch, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dean Eisner and others cut the ribbon.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Jerry Sparkman, Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson, Richard and Barbara Basch, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dean Eisner and others cut the ribbon.

Buy this Photo
Jerry Sparkman, Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson, Richard and Barbara Basch and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dean Eisner are all smiles as they cut the ribbon.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Jerry Sparkman, Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson, Richard and Barbara Basch and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dean Eisner are all smiles as they cut the ribbon.

Buy this Photo
Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson and Richard and Barbara Basch

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson and Richard and Barbara Basch

Buy this Photo
Richard and Barbara Basch

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Richard and Barbara Basch

Buy this Photo
Attendees watched a glass blowing demonstration following the ribbon cutting.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Attendees watched a glass blowing demonstration following the ribbon cutting.

Buy this Photo
Stan and Audrey Lourie

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Stan and Audrey Lourie

Buy this Photo
Linda Feins and Jack Crowley

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Linda Feins and Jack Crowley

Buy this Photo
John LaCivita, Jeff Poleshek and Marlon Brown

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

John LaCivita, Jeff Poleshek and Marlon Brown

Buy this Photo
Sharon Schreiber and Cookie Bloom

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 |

Sharon Schreiber and Cookie Bloom

Buy this Photo
Share
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Dec. 9 to inaugurate phase II of the building.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Richard and Barbara Basch Visual Arts Center sits in the middle of Ringling College of Art and Design’s campus not because it’s new.

But because of what it stands for.

“It’s symbolic of the importance of the art part of art and design,” Ringling President Larry Thompson said at a ribbon cutting Dec. 9.

The ribbon cutting was held in honor of the completion of Phase II of the Richard and Barbara Basch Visual Arts Center.

“It’s a beautiful building but what’s more relevant is what’s going on inside,” Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dean Eisner said to the crowd.

The building replaces the former Selby Gallery, which was demolished in December 2015. The new center houses spaces for woodworking, photography, printmaking, glass making, digital fabrication and sculpture.

 

 

Related Stories