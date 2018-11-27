 Skip to main content
Studio A hosted screenwriter Zak Penn for a presentation and Q&A.

Ringling College of Art and Design unveils new post-production film building

The room was packed with no empty chairs for the Post-Production Facility Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

Guests took videos and photos on their phones during the ceremony.

President Larry Thompson opened the ceremony with "What a great day!"

President Larry Thompson thanks Katherine Harris with a flower bouquet.

Semkhor Founder and CEO David Shapiro congratulates President Larry Thompson.

The ribbon cutters laugh and smile before cutting the ribbon.

The Post-Production Facility will welcome high-end producers on campus.

After the ribbon was cut, guests toured the facility.

Katherine Harris and President Larry Thompson

The traditional Ringling College of Art and Design way of cutting a ribbon requires the cutter to wear one white glove and use oversized gold scissors.

The Foley Suite includes an isolation booth and a sound stage.

The facility houses three sound stages, a mixing room and three soundstages.

The Post-Production Facility ribbon cutting ceremony was held Nov. 27.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Ringling College of Art and Design cut the ribbon on its new Post-Production Facility Nov. 27 at the Ringling Studio Labs.

The post-production facility is the first of its kind, as it is not only an academic space for students to use, but will also serve as a commercial facility for Hollywood and high-end film and television productions. Currently, there are already nationwide Walgreens and women's apparel commercials being produced in the space. 

The post-production process includes processes such as color correction, special effects, editing and sound work, all of which have rooms and equipment built for each specific portion of the process. The movie theater has 32 speakers and a full soundboard inside. Ringling College President Larry Thompson told ribbon cutting guests the building is 50 times the size it was expected to be when the project first started. 

The ribbon cutting ceremony included a speech from Thompson and Semkhor Founder and CEO David Shapiro, followed by the ribbon cutting – Ringling College style, with traditional oversized gold scissors. Guests were able to tour the building after the ceremony. Afterwards, they headed to a presentation next door by screenwriter Zak Penn. 

 

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

