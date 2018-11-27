Ringling College of Art and Design unveils new post-production film building

The Ringling College of Art and Design cut the ribbon on its new Post-Production Facility Nov. 27 at the Ringling Studio Labs.

The post-production facility is the first of its kind, as it is not only an academic space for students to use, but will also serve as a commercial facility for Hollywood and high-end film and television productions. Currently, there are already nationwide Walgreens and women's apparel commercials being produced in the space.

The post-production process includes processes such as color correction, special effects, editing and sound work, all of which have rooms and equipment built for each specific portion of the process. The movie theater has 32 speakers and a full soundboard inside. Ringling College President Larry Thompson told ribbon cutting guests the building is 50 times the size it was expected to be when the project first started.

The ribbon cutting ceremony included a speech from Thompson and Semkhor Founder and CEO David Shapiro, followed by the ribbon cutting – Ringling College style, with traditional oversized gold scissors. Guests were able to tour the building after the ceremony. Afterwards, they headed to a presentation next door by screenwriter Zak Penn.