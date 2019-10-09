 Skip to main content
Rep. Will Robinson spoke to the crowd.

Republican Club of Longboat Key holds October meeting

Tom Harmer, Jack Daly, Andy Berger, Joe McElmeel and Mike Haycock.

Bill and Karen Wiltsie with Bill Rex and Carol Peschel.

Michael Drake and David Green.

Col. Kurt Hoffman of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Town Manager Tom Harmer, Florida Rep. Will Robinson, Joe McElmeel, Andy Berger and Town Commissioner Jack Daly.

Nancy McElmeel and Paul DeFelice.

Vickie Brill, Dan Miller, Jack Brill and school board candidate Karen Rose.

The Harbourside Dining Room was the venue for the evening.

Joe McElmeel and Col. Kurt Hoffman.

Roger Lutz, Joe McElmeel, Andy Berger and Michael Drake.

Joe McElmeel, Paul DeFelice and Renee Balogh.

Jack and Phyllis Black.

Thomas Hoffman, Lana McDonald and Jerry and Gay Bowles.

Joe McElmeel thanked banquet captain Rene Gregorio for the evening.

Col. Kurt Hoffman spoke to the crowd about his candidacy for Sarasota County Sheriff.

Andy Berger spoke to the crowd.

Nancy McElmeel sang the National Anthem before the meeting started.

The meeting included candidate for Sarasota County sheriff Kurt Hoffman, Rep. Will Robinson and several town commissioners.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Republican Club of Longboat Key held its October meeting at the Harbourside Dining Room on Oct. 8 with about 100 attending. 

Florida Rep. Will Robinson spoke to the crowd about the upcoming political season, how the most recent session of the House went and the issue of the town of Longboat Key perhaps one day becoming part of one county, instead of sharing a border with Manatee and Sarasota County. In his remarks, Robinson emphasized the importance of coordination between the two counties to do what's best for the town. Robinson encouraged his constituents to reach out to him if they feel the communication between the counties isn't working. 

"I want to make sure this is working, whatever way we go," Robinson said. 

Col. Kurt Hoffman of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office spoke about his candidacy for Sheriff and the club recognized members of the town commission, as well as town manager Tom Harmer, in attendance as well. 

