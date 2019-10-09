Republican Club of Longboat Key holds October meeting

The Republican Club of Longboat Key held its October meeting at the Harbourside Dining Room on Oct. 8 with about 100 attending.

Florida Rep. Will Robinson spoke to the crowd about the upcoming political season, how the most recent session of the House went and the issue of the town of Longboat Key perhaps one day becoming part of one county, instead of sharing a border with Manatee and Sarasota County. In his remarks, Robinson emphasized the importance of coordination between the two counties to do what's best for the town. Robinson encouraged his constituents to reach out to him if they feel the communication between the counties isn't working.

"I want to make sure this is working, whatever way we go," Robinson said.

Col. Kurt Hoffman of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office spoke about his candidacy for Sheriff and the club recognized members of the town commission, as well as town manager Tom Harmer, in attendance as well.