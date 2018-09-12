 Skip to main content
Chamber gets red tide update

Wednesday, Sep. 12, 2018 |

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren and Mote Marine Laboratory scientist Tracy Fanara

Tracy Fanara of Mote Marine Laboratory addressed attendees at the monthly Networking at Noon event on Sept. 12.
The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce got a lesson in red tide Sept. 12.

On Wednesday afternoon, chamber members gathered for the monthly Networking at Noon event, which doubled as a lunch and learn.

Tracy Fanara, a scientist at Mote Marine Laboratory, spoke to the group about red tide. Each table setting was complete with a pamphlet full of red tide facts. Fanara said that the Karenia brevis bloom, which has been affecting the area since late July, is still present and has even moved north to Pinellas County.

